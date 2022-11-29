NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 95  |  November 29, 2022

Kian Thomas Saunders

January 26, 1994 – November 23, 2022

Obituary father and son SNL 11.29

Courtesy of the Saunders family

Kian with his dad, Kirk

It is with great sadness that Kirk and Mary Kate Saunders must share the news of the loss of their son, Kian Thomas Saunders. Kian suffered his entire life from a genetic disorder, an inverse duplication of chromosome 15, and finally succumbed to complications from his disability last Wednesday morning. 

His parents, brother Rory Saunders, his extended family and many friends will miss his smiling face and loving demeanor but are at peace with the knowledge that his suffering is over and he is in Heaven with his beloved Virgin Mary.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that Kian be remembered with a donation to Hope in Motion International (www.hopeinmotioninternational.com).

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church on December 3 at 2 p.m.

 

