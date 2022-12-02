Auntie Scrooge – a hilarious and irreverent twist on Dickens' A Christmas Carol – appears one night only at No Square Theatre
By MARRIE STONE
What happens when Lagunatics scriptwriter Chris Quilter borrows inspiration from Charles Dickens, but applies his own brand of witty humor? When a 180-year-old British novella becomes a modern-day comedy set in Laguna Beach? When Ebenezer Scrooge’s great-great-great grandniece, Auntie Scrooge, is visited by the ghost of reggae singer Bob Marley instead of greedy business partner Jacob Marley? When Laguna’s grazing goats get into a ganja herb garden? The result is a radio play too edgy to run on local radio.
Courtesy of Chris Quilter
Scriptwriter Chris Quilter and No Square Theatre Director Bree Burgess Rosen
On Monday, Dec. 5, audiences are invited to a one-night-only event on the No Square Theatre stage for the radio comedy that turned too controversial for radio. “I’m sure it will be coupled with responsible amounts of alcohol and probably some caroling,” said Quilter, who succeeds at being funny even when not trying.
No Square Theatre Director Bree Burgess Rosen licensed the rights to Anthony Palermo’s Auntie Scrooge earlier this fall. Originally set in a small-town in Connecticut around 2006, the script felt a little dated and had a few factual errors. “It’s not like we’re doing some scientific dissertation, but it had some very wrong stuff in it which I cannot tolerate,” said Burgess Rosen. “I told Chris, ‘We must endeavor to change this.’”
Her request came on the Saturday before election day – perfect timing for Quilter, who was growing ever more despondent over local politics. “I was on Nextdoor, fighting the good fight, and began to feel like I was suffering from post-traumatic stress syndrome without the ‘post’ part. It was really a toxic environment,” Quilter said. “I spent the next week working on the script and cracking myself up. I was desperate for some levity in my life after feeling so beaten down by the election. I’m reading this thing thinking, ‘This is such an absurd task.’ But the very nature of it was funny. It was a Lagunatics kind of show – rewriting someone else’s material like we do with song lyrics. In that spirit, I jumped in and had a ball.”
Courtesy of Chris Quilter
An early photo of scriptwriter Chris Quilter, who still uses a typewriter for all his scripts, “only now with more typos”
Quilter moved Auntie Scrooge from Connecticut to Laguna Beach, gave her a herd of goats, a garden of marijuana and one laugh-out-loud line after another. “What you will hear is [Palermo’s] storyline and his characters. Everything that happens was set up by him,” said Quilter. “But almost every line of dialogue has been rewritten by me. That was a fun box to work within.”
Auntie Scrooge inherited her bygone uncle’s entrepreneurial spirit but, unlike Ebenezer, Auntie is happy, generous and well-adjusted. “She’s just an uncomplicated nice person, but she’s surrounded by mean people,” said Quilter. “She’s famous for her eggnog, which she makes with goat milk, so the goats play a small part in this.”
Auntie Scrooge is about to get schooled by a group of ghosts who urge her to keep up with the times, become a little more capitalistic, a lot more jaded and maybe even a bit high. While visited by the “Ghost of Christmas Presents,” for example, she finds herself in a space that looks “exactly like South Coast Plaza after Indigenous Peoples’ Day.” Christmas, the ghost argues, is all about consumerism and Auntie’s eggnog could use an upgrade.
With songs like “I’ll Be Stoned for Christmas” and “Who Spiked the Eggnog?,” some hilarious lines about Tiny Tim and one suggestive reference to “the horn of plenty,” the script delivers the right dose of holiday humor suitable for almost any audience. “I never thought I would have this much fun in retirement,” Quilter said.
Originally planned as a radio comedy to be aired on KX FM, Quilter’s version got a little too provocative for the station’s prime time slot. “They’re doing what’s in the best interest of their organization, and I’m doing what’s in the best interest of mine,” said Burgess Rosen, who opted to move the production back to No Square Theatre’s stage rather than tame the script. “Ultimately, we’re a theater. We’re going to do a live performance for an audience, just the one night and record it without editing so people can listen. [Live performances are] part of the fun.”
Courtesy of Bree Burgess Rosen
No Square Theatre Director Bree Burgess Rosen, who celebrates 30 years of “Lagunatics” this year
Still, the production wasn’t without its challenges. Casting the ghost of Bob Marley was no easy feat. The theatre’s core cast lacks Black actors and affecting a Jamaican accent (even for “radio”) felt problematic. In typical No Square style, they turned the problem into a joke – one so good, I won’t give it away. Still, it wouldn’t be Bob Marley if he wasn’t wearing chains. In this case, the chains of commercialism. “Retail chains! Fast food chains!” Marley’s ghost says.
Nor would it be a radio play without a proper Foley artist. This is where Chris Quilter’s brother, Patrick, comes in. In filmmaking and radio, Foley artists (named after sound artist Jack Foley) are responsible for creating everyday sound effects that enhance the auditory experience of the production. “I joke that Patrick has been my Acme Prop Company for the past 15 or 20 years,” said Burgess Rosen. “He’s an engineer and loves to build stuff, tinker and create goofy things. He also has the most hilarious sense of humor. He’s the perfect Foley artist.”
In addition to her role as Music Director, Roxanna Ward has worked as a professional comic for many years. “Between the three of us, there is a whole lot of laughing,” said Burgess Rosen. “As we were deciding the music cues and sound effects, it drove home the point that this script is extremely good and extremely funny. Not a word needs to be changed.”
Photo by Marrie Stone
No Square Theatre Music Director and professional comic Roxanna Ward
Regular fans of No Square will recognize several other members of the cast – Joe Lauderdale, Grace Gilchrist, and Lila and Kelly Goldstein, to name a few. The aptly named newcomer – Christine Dickenson – will play the role of Auntie Scrooge. “There’s a synergy when you’re in a room with other creative, crazy people,” said Burgess Rosen. “I missed that so much during the lockdown. Being around Rox and Patrick, I’ve got all this stuff scribbled in the margins of my script now.”
For Quilter, who wrote for Lagunatics for 15 years, staging this production on Lagunatics’ 30th anniversary feels like a full-circle moment. “I wonder if the town has lost some of its sense of humor,” Quilter said. “COVID didn’t help and politics got uglier everywhere. The various groups in town seem more intransigent than ever.” Perhaps Auntie Scrooge is the right play for the right time in Laguna Beach – pure silliness with humorous reminders about the spirit of Christmas.
“It ends on a high note,” said Quilter. “And I mean that literally.”
Courtesy of Chris Quilter
Chris Quilter’s preferred headshot
As for the play’s potential to corrupt our youth, Gilchrist (age 15) said the script didn’t make her want weed. It made her want a goat.
Auntie Scrooge is a one-night-only event on Monday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. Seating is limited. Proof of vaccination and masks are required. Click here to visit the No Square Theatre website to purchase tickets.
No Square Theatre is located at 384 Legion St., Laguna Beach.
