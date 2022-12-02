Ninety years of excellence: Selections from the FOA FP 120222

Ninety years of excellence: Selections from the FOA Permanent Collection on display at City Hall

By MARRIE STONE

Even if you have no business to conduct at City Hall this month, it’s worth paying a visit. The Festival of Arts (FOA) is currently offering a glimpse inside its roughly 1,100-piece Permanent Collection with 20 works of art spanning 86 years and representing three different medias.

“This exhibit features artworks from the Festival of Arts Permanent Art Collection that range from the 1930s to recent times,” said curator Pat Sparkuhl. “The variety of subject matter, as well as media, illustrates the wonderful diversity of artwork that has been recognized and collected by the Festival of Arts.”

Photo by Pat Sparkuhl

Photo by Pat Sparkuhl

Visitors view the FOA Permanent Collection now on display at City Hall through January 13, 2023

Two newly acquired pieces are on display. Watercolorist Molly Hutchings has exhibited at the Festival for 29 years and photographer Chris Bliss has exhibited for 28 years. Neither one had their work acquired until this past summer.

“For several years, I’ve been riding my bicycle along the bluffs of San Onofre State Park,” said Hutchings. “My cycling friend and I usually stop along the way and sit on a bench overlooking the sea. A pair of ravens started perching nearby every time we stopped. Sometimes they’d spot us farther up the trail and follow us to our bench.

“After a few years of this, I wanted to try working a raven into one of my watercolor quilt paintings. I’ve painted many different types of birds during my nearly 30 years exhibiting at the Festival of Arts. Ravens are fascinating and beautiful birds, but they somehow escaped my artistic attention.

“The reference raven in my painting is not one of the ones I’ve been visiting – I couldn’t get a clear enough photo. Then came the challenge of painting a nearly black bird so that some of its deep blue undertones and feathers would be visible. Lots of layering and drybrush technique went into that. For balance, there needed to be plenty of black in the border’s patterns but a relatively lighter background behind the bird so it would stand out.”

After nearly three decades, Hutchings had given up hope of having a painting acquired by the Festival. “To know that my work will be part of the history of the Festival of Arts and may be shown after I’m gone is very moving to me,” she said. “My work is in many private collections, but this is the first institutional permanent collection that I am a part of.”

Photo by Pat Sparkuhl

Photo by Pat Sparkuhl

“The Raven” (2021) by watercolor artist Molly Hutchings

Chris Bliss began his artistic career as a concert pianist. A native New Yorker, he’s been photographing Manhattan for as long as he can remember. “It was a beautiful Saturday evening in the fall. This was before the pandemic and Times Square was absolutely mobbed with people and traffic, probably because it was unusually warm. Just an incredible night with everybody out having a great time,” said Bliss.

“There’s this stairway in the middle of Times Square. It’s a great observation platform. I went out there and started taking pictures. This particular one stood out with all the billboards and marquees, shoulder-to-shoulder people, nobody wearing a mask. New York is almost back, but it’s not quite like that night. I don’t know if it ever will be like that again. Who knows. But I felt like I captured a moment in time,” he said.

Photo by Marrie Stone

Photo by Marrie Stone

“Times Square, Saturday Night” (2017) by photographer Chris Bliss

The exhibit is full of these captured moments. A series of theatrical images taken by Ronald Greene between the late 1940s and early 1960s of Laguna’s iconic greeter, Eiler Larsen, once hung in the old Cottage Restaurant (now Urth Café). When the Cottage Restaurant sold in 2012, the Festival acquired the images through a donation where they’ll now be preserved as part of Laguna’s important history. Four of them are on display now.

Photo by Pat Sparkuhl

Photo by Pat Sparkuhl

“Eiler Larsen” (circa mid-20th century) by photographer Ronald Greene

The Festival itself is also memorialized by plein air painter Michael Obermeyer. “I was inspired by that view as an exhibitor at the Festival of Arts year after year,” Obermeyer said. “I would sit at my booth in the evenings and watch as the setting sun would light up the hillside across the road. It became almost a nightly ritual to see the light and color change by the minute. Finally, I decided I had to paint it, or at least attempt it, and grab that moment on canvas. As I was painting the scene, I noticed the intimacy of the artists’ booths on the grounds, almost in darkness in the foreground against the glowing hillside.

“When the painting was complete, I framed it and hung it on my booth wall near the very end of the summer. I was a little concerned that not many people would view it in that last week or two. Needless to say, I was thrilled and somewhat surprised when I was notified that the Festival had acquired it.”

Photo by Marrie Stone

Photo by Marrie Stone

“Festival of Arts” (2002) by plein air oil painter Michael Obermeyer

Fans of whimsical oil artist Scott Moore will enjoy another kind of moment captured in time – Moore’s days as a watercolorist. “The transparent watercolor Swordfish and Lobster was one of many boat studies I did in 1982, exploring the beaches and harbors up and down the California coast,” Moore said. “I only painted in watercolor at the time, priding myself on being elected into the American Watercolor Society, New York and the National Watercolor Society, Los Angeles.

“The two boats in Swordfish and Lobster were docked in the commercial area of Dana Point harbor. The green tinted windows on the swordfish boat caught my eye, reminding me of vintage Ray-Ban sunglasses, creating that nostalgic atmosphere that I always enjoyed injecting into my paintings. That vision of a boat with sunglasses is just one of the many sparks that eventually lit a fire in my memory banks, driving me to express myself and my dreams with a more creative imagery. As I pushed the envelope of deeper color in the mid-1980s, I turned to painting in oil to achieve those darker hues and values, eventually arriving at a very fun place in my art.”

Photo by Marrie Stone

Photo by Marrie Stone

“Swordfish and Lobster” (1982) by watercolor artist Scott Moore

The exhibit also contains some of Laguna’s storied environmental history. End of the Road (Laguna Canyon Project) by photographers Jerry Birchfield and Mark Chamberlain had its genesis in the early 1970s when the partners (co-founders of the former BC Space, now the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center) began photographing Laguna Canyon. In 1980, they formally commenced their project to document the changes to the Canyon over time. The project involved 15 different phases over the course of 30 years.

Photo by Pat Sparkuhl

Photo by Pat Sparkuhl

“End of the Road” by photographers Jerry Birchfield and Mark Chamberlain (left) and “Secret Cove” by Bennett Bradbury (right)

Visitors will also enjoy seeing Southern California as it once was through a series of oil paintings created over 65 years – Joane Cromwell’s California Springtime (1935), Bennett Bradbury’s Secret Cove (1968) and Jeff Horn’s Crystal Cove (2000).

Photo by Pat Sparkuhl

Photo by Pat Sparkuhl

“California Springtime” (1935) by oil painter Joane Cromwell

Additionally, the show invites viewers to step outside Laguna to consider the world at large. Iranian American artist Pegah Samaie’s work tackles the treatment of women in Iran. Sparkuhl is responsible for making purchase recommendations to the board. “I’ve been rejected because some pieces have been too political, although I felt the international commentary would be a benefit to the Festival,” Sparkuhl said. “But Pegah’s work makes a significant political statement about Iranian women. The board went for it.”

With the rise of protests in Tehran, The Heart of Gravity (2019) has only grown more relevant since its acquisition. “I learned to use my past experiences consciously and subconsciously to express the reconciliation I am making with all the storms of my life,” Samaie said of her 30 years living in Tehran. “In rising from the wreckage and painting politics and issues related to women’s rights. I am recovering, reclaiming and redesigning what it means to be a woman.”

Photo by Pat Sparkuhl

Photo by Pat Sparkuhl

“The Heart of Gravity” (2019) by oil painter Pegah Samaie

The Festival’s Permanent Collection represents both an important historical record and a beautiful artistic compilation. It’s a way to give our local artists a slice of immortality, knowing their work will be preserved and displayed long after they’re gone. And it gives our residents an opportunity to look back in time, to imagine the place they live as it once was, seen through the eyes of those who were there and skilled enough to render it.

Selections from the Festival of Arts Permanent Art Collection will be on display at City Hall through January 13, 2023. Other artists in this exhibition include Arthur Beaumont, Phillip Dike, Dorothy Jordan, Tom Lamb, Brian Day, Thomas Waddelow and David Rosen. For more information on the Festival of Arts Permanent Collection, visit their website by clicking here.

