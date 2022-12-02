NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

59.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 96  |  December 2, 2022

Fair Game 120222

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Special season for Laguna Beach football continues, and it’s more than just about the wins

TJ headshot AugIt’s been quite a year for Laguna Beach High School football…and it’s not over! Following last week’s win over Diamond Bar, 36-28, in the CIF Southern Section Division 9 Football Championship, the Breakers now move on to state play beginning tomorrow (Saturday, Dec. 3). Laguna Beach takes on Granada Hills Charter in the 2022 CIF State Regional 4-A Championship Bowl Game right here in town on Guyer Field. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

A win this weekend would put Laguna Beach in the CIF State Championship Bowl Game on either December 9 or 10 against a Northern California Regional counterpart for all the marbles.

And while their win over Diamond Bar gave the Breakers their first title in 76 years, Laguna Beach has never…ever…won a state football championship.

And while our local football team has been stellar, winning nine in a row and counting, while running their record to 11-3, there are also other stories along the way that have added to their narrative.

Think back to October when Breakers’ running back Bella Rasmussen made sports history by becoming the first female EVER to score two touchdowns in a varsity high school game. When we say ever, we’re talking everywhere and every place.

How big was it? Try acknowledgements on The Today Show, ESPN and USA Today.

Rasmussen is a senior and has been a part of the team for all four years of high school, with her career dating all the way back to youth football beginning at 6 years old.

Lo and behold, Bella wasn’t the only story involving a female in the program. As the season winds down, we find out that freshman Mitzi Ostrick also played football, only she did it on the JV/Frosh team. But don’t kid yourself, Mitzi did more than just occupy a spot on the pine. Yes, Mitzi, who also plays varsity soccer, was a kicker and scored more than 20 points during the year handling those duties.

Fair Game female kicking football SNL 12.2

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Doug Franz

Mitzi Ostrick kicks off in recent JV/Frosh game

Mitzi is hoping she’s more than a one-and-done, too. Her plans have her continuing on next year. Obviously, her soccer skills are advanced, as playing varsity as a freshman proves, but she’s also worked separately on her football kicking skills by regularly practicing with friends she’s made from the football team. And she also credits senior kicker Vance Simpson, who’s been out injured this year, for helping her get her start.

Fair Game girl kneeling with football SNL 12.2

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBHS

Mitzi Ostrick poses with an American football during the season, but she’s since traded that in for the round-ball style of football (or soccer as we know it) in another sport she excels in

And, while Mitzi won’t be a part of the action this weekend, Bella will be there ready to throw on that helmet for another shot at fame.

Go Breakers!

• • •

If you’re looking for a stocking stuffer to make some music lover’s holiday, think of Kontrapunktus which will present Bach & Handel Soli Deo gloria in Laguna Beach on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. 

Kontrapunktus is “300 years in the making, performing classical music in the Baroque Style.”

The performance, which will take place at Laguna Presbyterian, will feature concert master Hannah White and acclaimed soloist Aubree Oliverson

It will be sponsored in part by the City of Laguna Beach, the O.L. Halsell Foundation and the California Arts Council.

Tickets can be purchased at www.kontrapunktus.com/tickets.

• • •

Things are jumping during December at the Laguna Playhouse as they present four magical ways to celebrate the holiday season with four extraordinary holiday experiences: The Wonderful Winter of Oz: A Holiday Panto; The Skivvies: Sleigh My Name; Sister’s Christmas Catechism and Rita Rudner: It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like New Year’s.

The Wonderful Winter of Oz: A Holiday Panto will take guests “on a new adventure to the enchanted Land of Oz in this fantastically fun production. Based on the British tradition of pantomime, where the audience’s participation is part of the show, expect a hilarious, heartwarming evening full of song, dance and holiday merriment!”

Performances are December 8-29 (Tickets are $36-$71).

The Skivvies: Sleigh My Name is the “outrageous holiday show of the season. This undie-rock, comedy pop, award-winning duo perform stripped-down, mashed-up versions of holiday favorites and more. Expect to see ukulele, electric cello and an array of zany instruments.”

Performances are December 12 and 13 (Tickets are $41-$51).

Sister’s Christmas Catechism “retells the story of the nativity, as only Sister can…this hilarious holiday production is bound to become a yearly classic. Employing her own scientific tools, assisted by a local choir as well as a gaggle of audience members, Sister creates a living nativity unlike any you’ve ever seen.”

Performances are December 19-20 (Tickets are $51).

Rita Rudner: It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like New Year’s invites you to join Rita’s seventh annual New Year’s Eve celebration at the Playhouse.

Performance is December 31 (Tickets are $105-$131).

Tickets can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com, or by calling 949.497.2787.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.