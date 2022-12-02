NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 96  |  December 2, 2022

Laguna Beach Garden Club to hold monthly meeting 120222

Laguna Beach Garden Club to hold monthly meeting on December 9

Laguna Beach Garden Club (LBGC) is holding its monthly meeting on Friday, Dec. 9, featuring Nan Sterman who will be focusing on the topic of waterwise gardening.

Sterman holds several titles: garden expert, garden designer, teacher, author, botanist, award-winning writer, TV host and producer, among others. Her most recent book, Hot Color, Dry Garden, is a guide to creating a color-filled, waterwise garden. She also produces an award-winning TV show, A Growing Passion which she hosts, produces and writes.

Laguna Beach Garden Club Sterman

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBGC

Nan Sterman

Sterman is dedicated to the transformation of planted landscapes from overly thirst and resource intensive to climate appropriate and sustainable. Her efforts combine age-old techniques with modern technologies. Her other passion is taking garden lovers on adventures around the world, including Europe, South Africa, Costa Rica and the U.S.

The LBGC invites you to join the program: There is social time and refreshments from 9:30-10 a.m. with the meeting beginning promptly at 10 a.m. Meetings are held at Laguna Presbyterian Church in Tankersley Hall located at 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. Non-members are invited to attend for free on their first visit.

For more information about the Laguna Beach Garden Club, visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

 

