 Volume 14, Issue 97  |  December 6, 2022

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 222 have been 120622

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 222 has been busy stuffing stockings for our military

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 222 recently came together to stuff 111 handmade Christmas stockings. The stockings were sponsored by generous members and friends and were filled with treats, Christmas cards and highly requested socks for our troops serving here and overseas. The “stuffers” look forward to what has become an annual event.

American Legion Auxiliary stuffers

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by J. Hoover

(L-R) Ramona Loucks, Sandi Werthe, Lorraine Passero, Barbara Marcosa, Beth Johnsen and Post member Joe Marcosa

In addition, they also helped stuff 2,000-3,000 additional stockings with the help of 20 other volunteers for Words of Comfort, Hope and Promise (WCHP) for our military and their families, a program founded by Cynthia Martinez. For more information on WCHP, visit www.comforthopeandpromise.org.

American Legion Auxiliary trio

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Beth Johnsen

(L-R) Sandi Werthe, Cynthia Martinez and Beth Johnsen with checks to help with the shipping costs of the Christmas stockings

