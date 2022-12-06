NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 97  |  December 6, 2022

Guest Letter

Guisou Mahmoud, M.D., FACEP

Providence Mission Hospital

Tips for avoiding injuries and staying healthy this holiday season

The holidays are already in full swing – and many of us are starting to decorate and plan holiday celebrations. We want our community to experience the joys of the season safely with less fear and more holiday cheer! 

Take extra caution this holiday season when decorating and cooking to avoid injury. And, if you’re feeling sick, make sure to wash your hands and stay away from large holiday gatherings. Here are some tips to stay safe and healthy this holiday season: 

Use a Sturdy Ladder: Make sure that your ladder is sturdy before stepping on it to put up holiday lights or decorations. Check that all of the screws, bolts and hinges are tight and look for any loose or damaged rungs, steps, side rails and supports. The base of the ladder should also be secure. Remove any grease, paint or dirt that can cause you to slip and fall. Lastly, avoid using furniture as a ladder – this can increase the chance of an injury. 

Stay Safe in the Kitchen: Keep flammable items such as potholders, dish towels and oven mitts away from the top of the stove. Be sure to handle knives with caution so that you don’t get cut. Lastly, keep pets out of the kitchen so that you don’t accidentally trip and fall. 

Practice Healthy Habits: Help your family stay healthy this season by regularly washing your hands – kids, too! This is especially important when older family members with weaker immune systems come over for meals and other events. Consider using a HEPA filter in your home to help remove dust, pet dander mold, and other airborne particles that can affect allergies or asthma. It might also help to filter out and remove respiratory droplets that contain live viruses. Open a window for five minutes every day to allow for fresh air.

Get the flu shot and the COVID-19 booster to protect you and your loved ones. The flu vaccine has been shown to reduce your chances of getting sick with the flu. Check with your primary care doctor to make sure you are up to date with recommended vaccines.

Remember: If you fall and hit your head, break a bone, are sick and can’t seem to catch your breath, it’s important to seek immediate medical attention.

Stay safe and healthy this holiday season!

Guisou Mahmoud, MD, FACEP is medical director for the Sue and Bill Gross Emergency Department at Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach.

 

