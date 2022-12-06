NewLeftHeader

 December 6, 2022

Just Gather’s Good Vibes holiday party 120622

Just Gather’s Good Vibes holiday party and ribbon cutting take place on December 8

On Thursday, Dec. 8, Laguna Beach’s newest nonprofit, Just Gather, invites the community to celebrate life with hope for current and future generations. As the first-of-its-kind digital detox nonprofit offering, its mission is to promote mental wellness and positive mindsets for youth (and families) through connection to nature, self-care, experiential learning and mentorship. The team envisions future generations thriving in harmony with nature through wellness, education, entrepreneurship, the arts and human connectedness. Services are complimentary for youth ages 9-19, Native Americans and Veterans. In addition to serving youth, the team offers cutting-edge parent education and support in its effort to help combat the fentanyl epidemic.

Just Gathers youngster group

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Evelina Pentcheva

Youngsters participating in a Just Gather watercolors in nature session

The Good Vibes holiday party will be held at Bridge Hall in the Neighborhood Congregational Church. It begins at 4 p.m. with holiday pop-up shops from youth and local businesses as well as a sound healing taking place indoors. At 5:30 p.m., there will be a 15-minute program including a ribbon cutting with the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce. Dessert contest winners will be announced by 6:15 p.m. prior to an educational offering at 6:30 p.m. from the Drug Enforcement Agency.  Short drop-ins are welcome.

RSVPs are requested to @justgatherwellness (on Instagram), by email toThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or via www.justgather.org with an optional donation of $20 per person/$50 per family. The team is currently serving youth and families throughout Orange County. To learn more or get involved email/call This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or 949.813.7681.

Neighborhood Congregational Church is located at 340 St. Ann’s Drive (at Glenneyre Street), Laguna Beach.

 

