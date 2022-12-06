NewLeftHeader

Julie Laughton celebrates 30 years 120622

Julie Laughton celebrates 30 years in business

Julie Laughton, designer, contractor and CEO of Julie Laughton Design Build and JLGC, has been working along the coastal communities of Laguna Beach and Newport Beach for the last 30 years. Laughton has excelled in meeting clients’ needs when designing their custom dream homes, whether it be a remodel or ground up construction. “Having a background in architecture and design, I love vintage homes, especially the 1930s era. It’s all about making them modernized and timeless with a focus on the history and meaning of the design,” said Laughton. “My other goal is to customize the home so it functions better and matches how the homeowner lives today.”

Julie Laughton celebrates portrait

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Julie Laughton Design Build

Julie Laughton is celebrating 30 years in the custom home business as a designer and licensed general contractor

Laughton started her career in New York City working for the top five developers who were building all of the 40-story luxury condominium homes at the time. After “making it in New York City,” she relocated to Southern California and spent her first few years designing and working in the Pasadena, Hollywood and Beverly Hills areas. With all of this experience, she found her way to Laguna Beach in the early 1990s, which became her new home base. Her experience, knowledge and enthusiasm to help homeowners allowed her to thrive in the residential market. She realized early in her career that becoming the contractor was a game changer and made it a seamless process that benefitted her clients immensely. 

Julie Laughton celebrates home exterior

Click on photo for a larger image

Laughton does both luxury remodels and custom homes ground up. The work entails all aspects of the design from the interior to the exterior and the entire property, including landscape, hardscape and pools.

To this day, Laughton provides a one-stop shop 5-Star Design Build service that takes the stress out of it for her clients. “My motto is it all starts with a good plan,” said Laughton. “I work with the homeowner one-on-one from the conception of the project plans to the completion of the construction. Of course, my amazing team, detailed process and the efficient execution is what makes it go smoothly. I pride myself on having a loyal and experienced team, which includes my employees, sub-contractors and vendors. They are all the best of the best.”

This year marks 30 years in business for Laughton and she is grateful for every experience she has had along the way working in this industry. She is known for her philanthropy in her local communities of Laguna Beach and Newport Beach. She supports both the Newport Beach and Laguna Beach chambers of commerce. The events she has sponsored include the Taste of Laguna, Laguna Beach Chamber Annual Golf Tournament, Newport Beach Chamber’s Wake Up! Breakfast and the Newport Beach Police Appreciation Breakfast, among many others. She is also on four different boards of directors.

Julie Laughton celebrates kitchen

Click on photo for a larger image

Laughton’s signature is bespoke design. This kitchen is an example of high-end quality craftsmanship made to the client’s exact specifications.

“For me, it’s all about the circle of success and giving back to both my team and my community,” said Laughton. “It’s an honor to be part of Laguna Beach and Newport Beach and recognized as one of the top Design Build companies.”

Her passion is building custom dream homes and providing a wonderful stress-free experience for each and every homeowner. If you would like to join the Julie Laughton Design Build exclusive client community, please reach out to her by phone at 714.305.2861, or via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. You may also fill out the contact form on her website at www.julielaughton.com.

 

