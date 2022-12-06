NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 97  |  December 6, 2022

Holiday spirit on Hospitality Night 120622

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

holiday spirit band



As Hospitality Night on Friday, Dec. 2 gets into full swing, the crowd listens to the band while waiting for Santa to arrive 

holiday spirit tree



The magic of the lighting of the pepper tree between Ocean and Forest avenues

holiday spirit santa



Santa arrives in the Laguna Beach Marine Safety all-terrain vehicle

holiday spirit elves



Santa’s elves take time away from Santa’s workshop

holiday spirit calverts



LB Police Chief Jeff Calvert (on right) with his wife Amy (next to him) and friends

holiday spirit train



Heralders take a fun ride on the train 

For more photos of Hospitality Night by Mary Hurlbut, go to the slideshow below:

 

