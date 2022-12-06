NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 97  |  December 6, 2022

Committee approves speed survey 120622

Committee approves speed survey for “tricky” Downtown intersection, noticing Arch Beach Heights about potential speed hump

By SARA HALL

A city committee last week approved a speed survey at a “tricky” intersection in Downtown and decided to notice neighbors in an Arch Beach Heights neighborhood about a future discussion on a potential speed hump.

On Thursday (Dec. 1), the Parking, Traffic, and Circulation Committee (PT&C) members unanimously agreed on the two separate items, both discussed as new business prompted by resident requests. 

Up first on the PT&C agenda was the proposal for Third Street in Downtown.

Local Katy Guerder requested the committee consider installing a radar feedback sign or speed signage on Third Street near the Mermaid Street intersection. 

Working in the area, she’s noticed a number of speeding drivers southbound toward the hill on Third Street, Guerder said. It goes both ways, but she’s noticed it more as drivers head toward the steep hill. It’s constant throughout the day, she added. 

“People tend to kind of gun it right after that stop sign,” by the fire station, she said. “I don’t know why they speed but I noticed that there isn’t any sort of speed marker on that street.” 

Signage or a radar indicating speed might help slow drivers down, Guerder said. 

“Just to avoid anything bad from happening,” she noted. 

She’s witnessed two instances of a “close call,” one time was a child walking and the second was a delivery person.

“I don’t think people are paying attention. I’m not sure why, but it’s a daily occurrence,” Guerder said. 

The steps and steep hill on Third Street

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The steps and steep hill on Third Street

This is the first complaint or request they’ve heard about an issue in that direction, noted Associate Civil Engineer Josh McDonald. 

Drivers might not be aware of the stop sign at Mermaid Street and may be speeding up to get up the steep hill. They could put in signage indicating that there’s a stop ahead, he said.

A speed survey would cover both directions, McDonald confirmed. 

“That’s kind of a tricky area,” due to the steep hill and nearby uses and activity, said Committee Chair Lauriann Meyer. 

The Susi Q Center is a “vulnerable spot,” as high school students are coming and going in that area, and there’s a nearby church and preschool, she pointed out.

“There are some sensitivities in this area that might warrant some kind of a (speed) survey,” Meyer said.

Considering the community activity on that stretch of street is a good point, other committee members agreed. 

Guerder also asked that the committee consider a crosswalk at Forest and Third. It’s one of the busiest intersections in Downtown, she commented. She was told that a crosswalk was previously denied for that location because it would slow traffic down too much.

“Traffic slows down when people jaywalk and there’s already a stop sign on all four corners, so I don’t know how it could slow it down (more than that),” she said. “It just seems to make sense.”

After some discussion, mostly revolving around the nearby police station, community activity and clarification of where the signage might be placed, committee members agreed a speed survey would provide more information before they made a decision. 

Committee member Gary Kramer made a motion to approve a speed survey for the area and, after learning of the results, to reconsider the entire request, including the possibility of a crosswalk at Third and Forest. Committee members unanimously supported the motion.

In another item on the PT&C agenda, residents from the Arch Beach Heights neighborhood requested the committee consider installing a speed hump on La Mirada Street between Del Mar Avenue and Ensenada Avenue.

The requestor, Maria Hainey, couldn’t attend the meeting, so neighbor Gary Paer spoke in support of the item.

In her request, Hainey noted that La Mirada is a popular access street for local residents to enter and exit the Arch Beach Heights neighborhood. Drivers coming up Summit Drive accelerate up the hill, Paer pointed out. This is the busiest stretch of La Mirada, he said. 

“Cars are flying,” Paer said. “A lot of them ignore the stop sign [at La Mirada Street and Ensenada Avenue] and they have momentum going because they had to hit the gas pedal to get up the hill.”

Cars also accelerate headed the other direction, Paer added, coming from Del Mar toward Ensenada (to go down Summit Drive) and a “blind spot” causes a number of issues.

The short street between Del Mar and Ensenada has a rise in the road where parked cars have been hit, trash bins have been knocked over, and mailboxes and retaining walls have been damaged or destroyed, Hainey wrote. Paer has also seen dog walkers have to move out of the way to avoid being hit.

A stop sign was installed at the La Mirada and Ensenada intersection many years ago for similar reasons, both Hainey and Paer pointed out. It was previously further down the street on Summit Drive, Paer said.

“That has not cured the problem,” Paer said.

There were also previously painted warnings on the street, but they were removed when the road was repaved and never replaced, he recalled.

“It’s my position that painted warnings would not be a solution to the existing problem,” Paer said.

Paer suggested a speed bump or hump be placed on La Mirada Street, about halfway between Ensenada and Del Mar avenues. 

“One speed bump…would definitely cure the problem,” he said. 

Fellow neighbor Karen Jenks also spoke during public comment and agreed with the issues raised, specifically the concern for pedestrian safety. 

“It’s tight quarters here and there are people who are driving quite quickly at times,” Jenks said. “I find it encouraging and inspiring to hear these conversations about improving safety and quality of life in this area.”

Although not all committee members were supportive of the idea.

Committee member Lawrence Esten commented that a speed bump or hump would cause additional noise for the nearby houses and potential fire/emergency vehicle access issues as previously raised in other discussions about speed bumps/humps in residential neighborhoods. 

It’s well-intended and he understands the reason for the request, Esten added. If it was the consensus of the committee, he supported noticing the neighborhood to hear what the neighbors thought of the idea.   

Committee member Brandon Rippeon had similar comments and said he would be against the proposal unless the community overwhelmingly supported it.

Other committee members, including Kramer and Baxt, were in favor of a speed hump, but also wanted to get more resident feedback. 

Ultimately, the committee unanimously supported noticing the neighborhood. The item will return as “old business” on a future PT&C agenda for further discussion and public comment before the committee takes action (approving or denying the request, or other direction).

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

