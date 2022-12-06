Fair Game
By TOM JOHNSON
The counting is DONE! Next up, the swearing in of new candidates and selection of the mayor
The ballots from the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election have all been officially counted as we roll into the first days of December.
Everything held pretty much to form throughout the counting and no surprises came at the end.
Alex Rounaghi finished with the most votes at 6,591, followed by Mayor Sue Kempf (6,321) and Mark Orgill (4,359).
They’ll join Bob Whalen and George Weiss. I’m excited for the brilliant young mind of Rounaghi to help move the city forward on a number of fronts that only a young person could do; and for the talents of Orgill to work to mend an issue-based divided community. As always, I love and respect the veteran leadership of Whalen and Kempf.
Unfortunately, it appeared throughout the run-up to the election that Councilmember Weiss, at times, worked to further divide the community by some of his actions. It’ll be interesting to see how he melds with the others in the new year.
Ruben Flores (3,647) finished in the runner-up slot, followed by Jerome Pudwill (3,495).
We also saw all three Municipal Code Amendments proposals get battered. The closest was Measure Q (Overlay Zone and Voter Approval for Major Developments) and it wasn’t close, with 64% voting NO; Measure R (Hotel Overlay Zoning) showed nearly 70% voting NO; and Measure S (Minimum Wage and Workplace Standards) went down with nearly 68% voting NO.
In voting terms, a mandate is considered a vote that has a 10% separation in the two sides or candidates; these measure results would seem to fall in what is commonly called the “landslide” category.
Next Tuesday, at the December 13th City Council meeting, council will certify the election results, swear in the new councilmembers and then select the 2023 Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem. Common sense would say it’ll be some combination of Kempf and Whalen, and rightfully so.
No surprises on the regional elections: Katrina Foley is the Orange County Supervisor 5th District; Diane Dixon is the Assembly representative for the 72nd District; Janet Nguyen is State Senator for the 36th District; Katie Porter prevailed as the U.S. Representative for the 47th District and Mike Levin is the U.S. Representative for the 49th District.
And, now, everyone can take a deep breath and begin to move forward.
There are 1,817,149 registered voters in Orange County. Of those, 994,227 cast ballots, meaning 54.7% was the turnout. One area I found interesting is that of the nearly one million ballots cast, 830,162 were done by mail, meaning only 164,065 went through a Vote Center. It tells you how the voting world has dramatically changed through the years.
• • •
The Laguna Beach High School football season came to a close with an unbelievably exciting 55-56 loss in the 2022 CIF State Football Championship Bowl Game Division 4A at home Saturday night (Dec. 3).
Neither team could escape the other throughout with Granada Hills Charter leading after one, 16-14, at half 36-35, before the Breakers took the lead at the end of three, 49-44.
With just over five minutes left in the game, Laguna Beach scored on a Jackson Kollock to Merrick Vellmure 10-yard pass to go ahead, 55-50. They then made the correct decision, going for the 2-point conversion in an attempt to move ahead by seven, but failed.
However, the lead was short-lived. On the ensuing kickoff, Granada Hills Charter’s sophomore running back Darrell Stanley returned it 80 yards for the go-ahead TD to put the Highlanders ahead for good.
Dijon Stanley, Darrell’s brother, carried the load on the night for Granada Hills Charter, rushing 27 times for 273 yards, to lead a running attack that would produce 506 total yards.
Breakers’ sophomore quarterback Kollock was again one of the stars throwing for 310 yards, with five TDs passing and another one on the ground.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Scott Brashier
Sophomore QB Jackson Kollock, poised in the pocket looking downfield for a receiver, finished the night with five TD passes and another one running it in
But he wasn’t alone in the star category.
His receivers, too, came through. Early on, junior running back Nick Rogers caught a screen pass and took it to the house from 52 yards out. Junior Vellmure, as mentioned, had his coming out party while catching six passes for 61 yards, two for touchdowns, while big tight end Ryner Swanson, a junior, took in a 17-yard TD pass.
On the defensive of the ball, senior Myles Freeman picked up a fumble and returned it 53 yards for a touchdown, this just several plays after teammate Jackson Rodriguez had returned a kickoff 78 yards, also for a touchdown. The two nearly back-to-back scores put the Breakers back on top in the second quarter, 28-24.
Rodriguez later added an 18-yard TD pass from Kollock.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Scott Brashier
Jackson Rodriguez finds paydirt following at 18-yard TD pass from Jackson Kollock
Now, the Cinderella year comes to a close with the Breakers finishing at 11-4, while winning nine straight before Saturday’s loss. It was the team’s first loss since Kollock joined the team midway through the season, after being forced to sit out the first five games because of CIF transfer rules.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Scott Brashier
The scoreboard tells the final story, as the team gathers, following an electrifying game and season that captivated the community
Granada Hills Charter, now 12-2, moves on to play at Novato/San Marin in the Division 4-A State Championship Game this Saturday, Dec. 10. San Marin beat Atherton Menlo School, 29-21, in the Northern California regional.
• • •
The United Nations Association of The United States of America, OC Chapter, is hosting a Human Rights Day 2022 event called Arts as Activism this Saturday, Dec. 10. There will be two different events. The first is from 1-4 p.m. in the Founders Hall Art Gallery at Soka University, 1 University Drive in Aliso Viejo. The second one is a satellite event in Laguna Beach that same evening from 7-9 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, 235 Forest Avenue.
Both events are in partnership with Soka University of America’s Center for Race, Ethnicity, and Human Rights.
The day is designed for Orange County humanitarian organizations and visual and performing artists to join together for art, advocacy and action. The event will include special presentations about the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the works of art gifted to the United Nations by member states and a special appearance by internationally renowned activist artist of INTERCULTURAL, Sheinina Lolita Raj.
Registration is encouraged at www.una-oc.org.
• • •
Elsewhere in Stu News today, check out our story on Julie Laughton, designer, contractor and friend, who is celebrating 30 years of doing of remodeling and ground-up construction throughout our coastal communities, including Laguna Beach.
What makes it all work? “Of course, my amazing team, detailed process and the efficient execution is what makes it go smoothly,” said Laughton. “I pride myself on having a loyal and experienced team, which includes my employees, sub-contractors and vendors. They are all the best of the best.”
Julie is very active in the local community supporting such things as the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce’s annual golf tournament.
Thirty years, that’s lots of good work!
• • •
We need some reader help. To assist in getting some good neighborhood holiday decorations and color into Stu News, we’re asking readers to take photos of your favorite holiday decorations and lights from the neighborhoods that are bringing joy to others.
Simply email your hi-resolution photo to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Although there is no compensation, make sure you add your name and your street and/or neighborhood so you can get the photo credit and let our readers know where to go for some dazzling displays.
Thank you and Happy Holidays.
• • •
The Laguna Beach MOPS program is hosting a Holiday Market with more than 35 local vendors this Thursday.
MOPS believes in supporting their local moms as well as the Laguna Beach community as a whole. As an artist community, these local businesses are a huge part of what makes Laguna Beach so special!
The event is open to the public this Thursday, Dec. 8, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in Tankersley Hall (415 Forest Ave.).
Check it out…it should be fun!