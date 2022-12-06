NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 97  |  December 6, 2022

Health in Balance holding Toys for Tots Drive 120622

Health in Balance holding Toys for Tots Drive

For the third consecutive year, Health in Balance is holding their annual Toys for Tots Drive on from December 6-9. Join them in giving back this holiday season.

Bring in a new unwrapped toy and receive a health and postural assessment, and a complimentary adjustment and session of therapeutic bodywork.

Health in balance Marines

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Health in Balance

(L-R) Morea Arthur, office manager; Dr. Gary Arthur, owner of Health in Balance and Toys for Tots Marine Sergeants

Health in balance family

Click on photo for a larger image

A local family brought toys for the drive in 2021

According to Health for Balance team, “We love to create ways to give back while also connecting as a community for a greater cause. We have been supporting local charities since we were founded in 1987. Our past two annual drives have been a great success and we are looking forward to another amazing drive this year.”

Call 949.497.2553, or sign up here to schedule your drop off and visit.

Health in Balance Chiropractic & Natural Medicine is located 330 Park Ave., Ste. 3, Laguna Beach.

 

