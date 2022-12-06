NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 97  |  December 6, 2022

Laguna Community Concert and JaZz Bands rock FP 120622

Laguna Community Concert and JaZz Bands rock the holidays with free concerts

The Laguna Community Concert and JaZz Bands are performing free concerts this month to share their festive music and rock the holidays.

Laguna Jazz Band playing

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Peyton Webster

The Laguna JaZz Band plays at the Susi Q on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Laguna Community Concert Ginger Hatfield

Click on photo for a larger image

Vocalist Ginger Hatfield joins the Laguna JaZz Band at the Susi Q

On Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m., the Laguna JaZz Band plays its holiday blend of jazz and pop standards, Latin, pop and rock with talented vocalist, Ginger Hatfield. Hatfield and the JaZz Band swing the Susi Q Community Center with holiday favorites such as “Santa Baby,” “Feliz Navidad” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Laguna Community Concert Band playing

Click on photo for a larger image

The Laguna Community Concert Band plays at the LBHS Artists Theater on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m.

The Laguna Community Concert Band performs its holiday repertoire at the Laguna Beach High School Artists Theater on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. The concert features favorites such as “The Hanukkah Song,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” and “White Christmas,” as well as a visit from “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” and a rousing sing-a-long finale. Vocalists include Lisa Morrice, Gary Greene and Samantha Morrice.

“We just played a concert at the Laguna Playhouse to an enthusiastic crowd on November 18,” said Mark Lowery, co-conductor of the Laguna Community Concert Band. Everyone – audience and band – really enjoyed themselves. And that’s why we perform, to bring the joy of live music to Laguna Beach.”

Now in its 22nd season, the Laguna Community Concert Band rehearses at the Laguna Beach High School band room on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. For the latest news about the concert and jazz bands and a calendar of concerts, or if you would like to play with the band, visit www.lagunaconcertband.com.

Susi Q Community Center is at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach.

Laguna Beach High School is located at 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

