 Volume 14, Issue 97  |  December 6, 2022

Managing grief over the holidays: Susi Q is here to help

Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deep and difficult challenge at any time, but the holiday season can magnify your sense of loss and mourning. If you’ve lost a significant family member or loved one, join facilitator Kathleen “Kay” Wenger, LMFT, LPCC, and Melissa Boswell, MA, for a thoughtful discussion on ways to help you cope. The expectation to be “joyful” over the holidays can exacerbate grief.

Kay Wenger, LMFT, LPCC

Wenger will lead two sessions at the Susi Q Center on consecutive Thursdays, December 8 and 15, from 1-2 p.m. There is no cost to participants.

Empathetic and wise, Wenger has many years of experience in family therapy. She will talk about ways to honor your lost loved ones and invite participants to share their thoughts and strategies for making it through challenging moments, especially those associated with cherished traditions. 

Register here, or call 949.715.8104 to join the group, or for more information.

The Susi Q offers a wide range of educational and fun programs, classes and clubs for older adults – though all ages are welcome. The Susi Q’s Care Management Department provides free consultation, education and practical resources for vulnerable seniors, enabling them to stay safe, informed and independent. For more information on the Susi Q, the portal to access the best of Laguna’s community resources, visit www.thesusiq.org

Susi Q Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach.

 

