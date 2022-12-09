Behind the curtain with the Wizard & his creator FP 120922

Behind the curtain with the Wizard & his creator in The Wonderful Winter of Oz, now on stage at the Laguna Playhouse

By MARRIE STONE

December marks Laguna Playhouse’s tradition of partnering with the Lythgoe Family to stage their annual family-friendly holiday Panto. This year we’re reminded “there’s no place like home for the holidays” as The Wonderful Winter of Oz takes audiences on a fun and light-hearted trip to Oz. Dorothy is spirited away by a blizzard on Christmas Eve and finds herself in a magical land full of munchkins and witches, as well as the iconic Scarecrow, Tinman and Lion.

The British Panto tradition dates back 300 years, when it was first introduced in 1717 by English theater actor and manager John Rich. Pantos retell traditional fairy tales, with updated songs, dances, jokes and a big heap of audience participation. They’re a perfect way to introduce young children to live theater.

For many years, the Lythgoe Family Panto has been bringing their British humor to our local stage, including such past productions as Sleeping Beauty and her Winter Night, Peter Pan and Tinker Bell, Robin Hood and Maid Marion and several others.

Stu News sat down with Kris Lythgoe, the writer of The Wonderful Winter of Oz, as well as Barry Pearl who stars as its Wizard, to get their backstage stories. Our conversations have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Kris Lythgoe, the wonderful wizardly writer behind the Playhouse Pantos

Stu News: Welcome back to Laguna and congratulations on coming out of the other side of the pandemic.

Kris Lythgoe: Thank you! Yes, last year with Robin Hood, we were still working with a reduced budget and a reduced performance. We wanted to have a soft comeback. But this year we’re back in full force, so we’re excited.

SN: Is this the first time you’ve done The Wizard of Oz?

KL: We did The Wizard of Oz in Pasadena in 2018, but this is the first time we’ve done it in Orange County. In 2018, we did it with Kermit the Frog, managing to license Kermit from Disney. That was amazing.

SN: No Kermit this time?

KL: No Kermit this time. Instead, we’ve got the amazing Barry Pearl. He was in Grease with Olivia Newton John and John Travolta. We’ve worked with him quite a few times before. He’s the perfect wizard.

SN: Can you talk about your process for approaching pantos in general, and this one specifically?

KL: We always stick with a story that families know, so general fairy tales. The Wizard of Oz is the ultimate American fairy tale. We look for story points where we can add music, and we use pop music that’s relevant to all generations. For example, we’ve got a Lizzo track that kids will know, but we’ve also got a Joni Mitchell song that grandparents will know. We try to play on the three generations of families to bring them together and allow them to experience something they can all relate to and enjoy.

We also inject a bit of local humor into it. There are references to Santa Ana, Irvine and Laguna. We mention local restaurants like the Lumberyard, so we make quite a lot of local jokes as well.

SN: So you’ve really got to rewrite the script each time.

KL: Every summer when we’re told which fairy tale we’re doing, we have to rewrite it to make it local and current. Every year it’s fresh. Also, with the good old pandemic (I wonder how many times I can say that word in an interview), we had to change several songs because now they’re five years old and the new songs age quickly. So, yes, there’s a considerable amount of rewriting.

SN: What were some of the interesting challenges you had to navigate for this production?

KL: This is our first updated panto that uses LED screens, as opposed to hard sets. When we first started pantos in California in 2010, we wanted to keep the British traditions of storybook sets and costumes. This is our first year where we’ve graduated – well, I suppose the audience will soon tell us if we graduated or not – but we’ve switched to LED screens, which is definitely a challenge. But it’s a fruitful one. These are the times we live in. We’re trying to introduce young kids to live theater. They’re used to computer games and iPads, so we’re coming to a point in the theater where we need to update our sets.

SN: You’re saying that projection is the actual set?

KL: Right. We have LED screens behind the actors. We have a few big physical props in front, but generally the whole show is going to be in front of LED screens.

Aaron Rhyne is the most amazing designer. He was nominated for a Tony Award for Anastasia on Broadway. He’s a very accomplished designer for projections. We managed to convince him to come on board and update our pantos to LED screens. This technology is unbelievable. That was the trickiest part, but it’s also the most exciting.

SN: Not to mention your star-studded cast.

KL: Absolutely. Barry Pearl plays the Wizard. Dorothy is the gorgeous Olivia Sanabia. She stars in Amazon’s Just Add Magic, which is popular amongst that young generation. Desi Dennis-Dylan is a fireball. Desi is Bob Dylan’s daughter, but she doesn’t like to be introduced that way. She’s fantastic playing our Glinda. Ashley Bruce just came off the Broadway tour of The Prom. She’s a Brit, so she knows the tradition.

SN: The improvisational element of panto must sometimes feel a little risky for everyone.

KL: Sometimes, but there’s some joyous festivity that happens with actors when you give them a bit of license. We don’t give them a lot of license, but if they go off script and there’s an improv here and there, I’m totally fine with that. It lends itself to panto.

SN: I once attended a production at the Playhouse when a young audience member had obviously been to a panto and began “contributing.”

KL: That is my dream. That the kids we’re introducing to theater now will go to New York and Broadway, see Le Misérables and see Javert and start booing.

It’s about breaking down those barriers and getting young people back into theater.

SN: Anything that introduces young audiences to live theater is a good thing.

KL: Absolutely. We’re back to doing student matinees this year, including some Title I schools from Santa Ana who are invited to come and experience theater for the first time. It’s a morning matinee show, totally free.

This form of theater lends itself to younger kids who won’t sit still. In a panto, it’s not discouraged – or encouraged really – but at least kids can sit on the end of their seats and boo when the witch comes on stage and cheer for Glinda. The audience is part of the action. Being interactive and allowing kids to make some noise is a bit different than going to the Ahmanson, isn’t it?

Barry Pearl on evolving into his role as the Wizard

Stu News: Tell us about taking on the role of the Wizard. Is this your first time?

Barry Pearl: I played the Wizard in a production the Lythgoes supervised this past summer in Tustin. And I’ve played the Wizard in the Royal Shakespeare Company version.

What’s funny, in a way, is that I’ve auditioned several times for the role of the Wizard in Wicked. I just can’t seem to grab that brass ring. They’re very picky about who they choose. Three of my close friends have played it, or are currently playing it. We’re all up for the same roles all the time, so I don’t know where I’m missing the mark. I just cannot seem to jump that hurdle. But this is a terrific opportunity and I’m certainly more than fulfilled.

SN: It sounds like the role means a lot to you, given all your auditions. What is it about the Wizard that appeals to you?

BP: There are roles you grow into. To give you an example, I was in the original company of Oliver on Broadway back in 1963 as one of the workhouse boys in Fagin’s gang. Take one step up from that – I played the Artful Dodger in some summer-stock productions. Then I wanted to play Fagin, but I had to grow into Fagin. I have since played Fagin twice. I have these bucket-list roles.

The Wizard wasn’t necessarily on my list until Wicked came along. I saw this could be something that I could do. Then the desire built, I started learning the role and began auditioning for it. When Kris asked me to do this production, it was a dream come true. It’s a different wizard, but it’s pretty much the same character, so it fulfilled a certain desire. Now the Wizard is part of my repertoire.

SN: Are pantos a new artform for you, or is this in your acting wheelhouse?

BP: I auditioned for the role of the Sultan in Aladdin at the Pasadena Playhouse in 2016. Richard Karn, from Home Improvement, wound up getting the role. But they switched performance dates for this one particular week and Richard couldn’t do that performance. They called me and I went out to Pasadena and watched the show on December 19.

I remember that date because we had to put our cat to sleep that evening. I went to see Aladdin and then drove home. The red lights could not stay red long enough. We took our dear Spooker to the vet. This was the first time I’d ever had that experience. But that weekend was filled with rehearsals and ultimately doing the show that Monday. All those folks were so loving, such welcoming arms. That was very healing for me. So, I had done that one performance.

Then they did Aladdin at the Laguna Playhouse and asked me to come as the Sultan. I gladly did that. That began to solidify the relationship. Then I did Sleeping Beauty and her Winter Knight in Laguna and Aladdin in Raleigh, N.C. I’ve done several pantos now. This is my first foray as the Wizard in The Winter of Oz, so I’m very excited. But I’m familiar with the construct and the conceits.

Courtesy of Laguna Playhouse

Barry Pearl plays the Wizard

SN: Does the interactive aspect with the audience ever throw you off your game?

BP: It’s like rolling off a log. It’s all built in. But let’s say you’re Patti LuPone in the middle of a musical drama and someone’s phone rings and she lashes out and says, “Turn off that phone!” There’s something rather exciting to me about that, and pretty ballsy. At the same time, if you’re going to be an audience member, then play by the rules.

I’m fairly good at improv. I teach improvisation and those techniques and tools come to the forefront when you’re dealing with a live audience. That’s the fun of it because you never know where it’s going to come from. In that unknown is where the magic is. The gods – the muses – they hand you these gifts. Even when somebody flubs a line, those are like little gifts that we roll with. We’re always on our toes.

SN: Any memorable moments you were forced to roll with?

BP: In the production I did last summer, there’s a part at the end of The Wizard of Oz where the Wizard gets on a balloon and takes Dorothy off. We were all on stage and I was supposed to march everybody off stage, then turn right around and come back on. Right after that, I had to run off stage and change back into Professor Marvel. So, after that first exit, I went ahead and started to change. I already had my top off when somebody said, “Hey, Barry, no!”

So my top is off and I wrapped it around my head like Superman’s cape. My chest was bare, but I was back on stage. Everybody was biting the insides of their cheeks. They had no clue what I was doing. It was great.

SN That’s hilarious. Beyond those moments, what are the biggest challenges you’ve had to overcome with this role?

BP: We’re working with projections, which are gorgeous! But there are very few physical sets. So we’re dealing with that lack of dimension, but an added dimension with the LED screens. How do you reveal the Wizard when he’s not behind any particular set piece? I don’t want to give that away, but the challenge is to make that conceit work.

There’s also the challenge of working with a green screen. I have to remain perfectly still with my chin up against a bar while giving these lines. That was a bit of a challenge.

SN: And the rewards?

BP: This cast is so talented and supportive of one another. They’re very loyal and they recognize talent. That’s a Christmas gift in and of itself.

The Wonderful Winter of Oz runs from Thursday, Dec. 8 through Thursday, Dec. 29 at the Laguna Playhouse. For more information and tickets, visit their website by clicking here.

