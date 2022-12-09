Design at Work: LCAD alumni showcase their innovative FP 120922

Design at Work: LCAD alumni showcase their innovative and elegant designs at the LCAD Gallery through January 22, 2023

By MARRIE STONE

“Good design is often not seen – it’s experienced,” said Dana Herkelrath, chair of LCAD’s Graphic Design and Digital Media department. “People don’t always recognize design as a process because they don’t necessarily see it. Design has been considered an important aspect of business for a long time. But within my lifetime, it has become central to not only everything we do, but how we connect with each other. We’re so divided as a society in so many ways. Design connects and communicates. It creates conversations.”

Photo by Tom Lamb

A crowd gathers at the opening reception for “Design at Work,” now on display at the LCAD Gallery through January 22, 2023

Herkelrath co-curated the Design at Work exhibition now on display at the LCAD Gallery in Downtown Laguna Beach. With works by 19 LCAD alumni across numerous fields and industries, the exhibition showcases creative and functional designs in sportswear, aerospace, technology, entertainment and more.

Some product designs are obvious – that colorful pair of tennis shoes or that cool wetsuit with its detachable sleeves and sustainable materials. But what about the subtle art of typeface design, or the fabric on your airline seat? How you interact with your television or smart watch is all a function of design. Every aspect of every object you encounter – and surface you touch – has been carefully considered by someone.

“People don’t often realize the skill that’s involved in creating these designs,” said Herkelrath. “It’s complex and it requires a story or narrative for people to access,” said Herkelrath. “If a design is good, people won’t notice it. They’ll simply enjoy the experience.”

Most students in this department take a motion class, a 3D class and a UI or UX class (user interface and user experience design). They study every interaction a user might experience with devices, websites or apps – both functionally and aesthetically – from banking apps to smart TVs.

One of the motivations behind this exhibition, said Herkelrath, is to remove some of the mystery behind design and expose the process and the journey. “This is an opportunity for people to hear the stories and process behind creative outcomes,” she said. “LCAD Design students learn how to create solutions at the intersection of critical thinking, beautiful aesthetics and outcomes and how you deliver that to an industry.”

Photo by Marrie Stone

LCAD Graphic Design and Digital Media alumni gather with the chair of their department, Dana Herkelrath (third from the left)

LCAD is unique in its design offerings. Students can earn a BFA in Graphic Design and Digital Media with an action sports emphasis or a minor in motion or user interface design. “Our action sports grads working in the skate, surf or other action sports industries have access to unique opportunities,” Herkelrath said.

Take recent LCAD graduate Brandon Tam, who dreamed of working for his hometown football team, the San Francisco 49ers, since he was a kid. Now, at age 24, he’s their senior designer.

“My passion for design came from the realization that almost everything we see is designed,” Tam said. “I was inspired by how design can be communicative, innovative, resourceful, yet still artistic to the world. The versatility of design and all its different branches really interested me.”

Tam designed the 49ers 75th anniversary logo (having previously designed the 60th anniversary logo for the Los Angeles Chargers, as well as illustrated each game-day poster that was distributed to 30,000 fans at each home game). The logo appears on the team’s jerseys, helmets, footballs and other memorabilia.

Photo by Marrie Stone

Brandon Tam with his design work for the San Francisco 49ers 75th anniversary logo

Tam believes “all big things start with small beginnings” (a saying his late girlfriend shared with him during his job hunt). For Tam, it started with a sandwich. Robin Fuld, LCAD’s director of career services, teasingly bribed Tam at the college’s job fair, telling him he needed to apply for a position to get a sandwich. He landed an unlikely internship at Disney as an illustrator. That experience, combined with the graphic arts skills he acquired at LCAD, paved the way for success with both the LA Chargers and the SF 49ers. “One thing that proved important for me was saying ‘yes’ to every opportunity,” said Tam. “And then figuring it out.”

Alyx McClatchey developed the concept for an interlocking wetsuit with detachable arms and legs in an LCAD design class. She took the Starfysh Wetsuit to market, sold it and created a company. She’s branded the product line and worked to patent the locking system.

Photo by Marrie Stone

Alyx McClatchey’s interlocking Starfysh Wetsuit

“We supported her process and her passion,” said Herkelrath, who meets students at their developmental level and provides support throughout the progression. “We help students understand how big an idea can be, how exciting it can be, how they can explode it and potentially take it to market.”

Sydney Fields took the Vans honors class at LCAD in the fall of 2019, working alongside the Vans footwear team to design and develop three unique lines for men, women and kids. “I was fortunate enough to get the footwear design internship that following summer of 2020 where I worked as a Footwear Color and Trend designer on the Special Makeup (SMU) team,” said Fields. “My first project as an intern was a collaboration line with Parks Projects, which to this day is one of my favorite projects.”

Fields’ boss gave her a lot of latitude as a junior designer, allowing her to develop a custom typeface, hand drawn illustrations and even work with the apparel team to bring their ideas together. “I saw the line launch about a year later and felt incredibly proud and honored that I had the opportunity to be such a big part in the collaboration,” she said.

Photo by Marrie Stone

LCAD alumni’s work at VANS Footwear, including Jessica Necor’s Unicorn Shoe, Allyn Tolosa’s Sloth Shoe and Sydney Fields’ Carnaval line

One of the more challenging projects Fields worked on during her time with Vans was a limited-edition line for “Carnaval” of Vans Brazil. “Having little knowledge of the Carnaval festival or Brazilian culture in general, I wanted to research as much as possible to make sure I represented the spirit of Carnaval and the people of Brazil,” Fields said. “I pulled colors from the Brazilian flag for the foxing stripe and eyelet details along with custom laces with names of Brazilian cities to create a stronger relationship to Brazilian culture. The line launched summer of 2022 for Carnaval and seeing it come to life was one of the greatest feelings.”

Trevor Giove, graphic designer for Magic: The Gathering Packaging & Product, Wizards of the Coast, is also one of three alumni-turned-faculty members at LCAD. “Since graduating from LCAD, I have engaged consistently in identity design in both shape and form,” said Giove. “Identity design is essential as the visual language for brands, communities and products. Whatever the challenge, I never approach it in a vacuum. I believe one of the most important things in my design process is the collaboration and cross pollination of ideas, thoughts and concepts.

Giove is a lifelong lover of Star Wars, gaming and design. His current role combines his various passions, which makes for a satisfying work/life balance. “Our process and design decisions are always rooted in a concept that speaks to the specific magical world or product we are designing,” he said. “Our team is extremely talented and I look forward to creating magical worlds with them every day.”

Photo by Marrie Stone

Trevor Giove’s graphic design work on Magic: The Gathering Packaging & Product, Wizards of the Coast

A few designers developed products out of their own needs. Riley Ebel, a digital designer at Vuori, worked on “Dislabeled” (a Platform for Innovative Product Design) for his senior thesis project. Slater Buron developed a smart skate deck for the young skateboarder. Rae Peterson designed sustainable furniture with a reduced carbon footprint.

“We wanted to celebrate some of our alumni stories, because they reflect the depth of what design does and how it can connect us,” Herkelrath said

Design at Work/Alumni Stories will be on display at the LCAD Gallery through January 22, 2023. The Gallery is located at 374 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach. It’s open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, closed Monday and Tuesday. Admission is always free. For more information, visit their website at www.lcad.edu.

