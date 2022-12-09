NewLeftHeader

few clouds

58.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 98  |  December 9, 2022

Meet Pet of the Week Amelia 120922

Meet Pet of the Week Amelia

Amelia is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a 1-year-old black, tan and white Doxie. She is timid upon initial meeting, but becomes very trusting once she gets to know you. Amelia is extremely loyal, affectionate, active and playful. 

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Amelia adopted as soon as possible.

Pet of the Week Amelia

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Meet Amelia, a gentle and loving Doxie 

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.