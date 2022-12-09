NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 98  |  December 9, 2022

Alumni game begins new tradition for LBHS girls’ water polo

Story by Steve Riches

Photos by Scott Brashier

After 25 years of high school girls water polo in Laguna Beach, members of the current and past LBHS teams gathered recently at the high pool for an exciting game to start the 2022/2023 high school season and the first of what is hoped to be an annual tradition.

On the Alumni Team were recent graduates currently playing in D1 colleges around the US and also former LBHS stars from 2011 (Jessie Holecheck, Princeton) and 2012 (Yoshi Anderson, Harvard). The Alumni Team was coached by Ethan Damato (former head coach and LBHS alum).

The current Breakers’ team was comprised of varsity and JV players and coached by Claire Sonne (new head coach and also a LBHS alum).

“The alumni game was an incredible opportunity to bring our Laguna Beach water polo community together,” said Coach Sonne. “The alumni have created a legacy of success like no other and it is the current team’s goal to continue on that special legacy of unity and togetherness. I am so grateful for all of those that paved the way and for all of the continued support of the community. The alumni game was a truly special way to kick off our season!”

The current Breakers started the game strong winning the first quarter 6-3. In the remaining three quarters, the alumni team settled into a steady groove winning 4-1, 5-3 and 6-4 with a final score of 18-14.

Alumni game begins new photo 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Lauren Schneider in goal, Charli Krotts defending and alumni’s Emma Lineback (current UCLA player) shooting

Alumni game begins new photo 2

Click on photo for a larger image

LBHS alum London Boyd and current LMU player in goal; #7 alum Ava Houlahan, currently at Princeton; Jessie Rose alumni and current player at Cal in front of goal and LBHS Cleo Washer shooting

Alumni game begins new photo 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Alum Nicole Struss, who currently plays for UCLA, is in goal

Alumni game begins new photo 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Jordan Schneider shooting; with alum and former Harvard player Yohshi Anderson and Lauren Short in background. Ava Houlahan alumni and current Princeton player defending with arm raised.

Alumni game begins new photo 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Current Princeton player Grace Houlahan shooting

Alumni game begins new photo 6

Click on photo for a larger image

New Coach Claire Sonne is all smiles

Alumni game begins new photo 7

Click on photo for a larger image

LBHS and alums

Alumni game begins new photo 8

Click on photo for a larger image

Coach Ethan Damato and alumni parents

 

