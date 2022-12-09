NewLeftHeader

few clouds

58.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 98  |  December 9, 2022

Providence Mission Hospital announces new chief 120922

Providence Mission Hospital announces new chief medical officer

Providence Mission Hospital has announced that Dr. Melanie Wolf will serve as their new chief medical officer.

Dr. Wolf brings nearly 20 years of experience as a skilled internal medicine physician, an accomplished hospitalist and dedicated hospital leader to the position. For the past year, she has served as chief of the Providence Mission Hospital medical staff and medical director for utilization management.

Providence Mission Dr. Wolf

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Providence Mission Hospital

The new Chief Medical Officer Dr. Melanie Wolf

“The chief medical officer is a vital member of our executive leadership team and the Mission family,” said Providence Mission Hospital Chief Executive Seth R. Teigen. “Our physician partners played a key role in the selection process and share my trust and confidence in Dr. Wolf.”

Dr. Wolf will formally transition to her new role in early January 2023 following the retirement of Dr. Linda Sieglen.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.