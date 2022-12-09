NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 98  |  December 9, 2022

Stock the Pantry fundraiser and opportunity 120922

Stock the Pantry fundraiser and opportunity drawing in 2022

In December 2021, the residents of Laguna Beach came together and raised more than $20,000 for the Laguna Food Pantry through the “Stock the Pantry” fundraiser sponsored by the Mike Johnson Group of Compass.  Generous local retail partners created gift baskets to be given away to selected donors in an opportunity drawing and were the catalyst to this fundraiser’s success.

In 2023, the need is greater than ever. In partnership with nine generous local businesses, the Mike Johnson Group is again sponsoring the Stock the Pantry Fundraiser and Opportunity Drawing for Laguna Food Pantry. Any donations in the month of December to the Pantry at www.lagunafoodpantry.com will be entered to win one of nine incredible gift baskets from Cock & Tail Home, Laguna Surf & Sport, Gorjana, Laguna Beach Books, Business & Pleasure, Vertigo Home, Koloa Surf Company, Mare Blu Swimwear and Nespresso. 

Stock the Pantry Laguna Surf and Sport

Click on photo for a larger image

Paulo Prietto with Laguna Surf & Sport basket, $450 value

Stock the Pantry cock and tail

Click on photo for a larger image

Nick Hooper with Cock & Tail Home basket, $375 value

Stock the Pantry Vertigo Home

Click on photo for a larger image

Andrew Graff with Vertigo Home basket, $250 value

Stock the Pantry Business and Pleasure

Click on photo for a larger image

Todd Williams with Business & Pleasure basket, $188 value

Stock the Pantry Mare Blu

Click on photo for a larger image

Todd Williams with Mare Blu gift card, $300 value

Stock the Pantry Koloa Surf

Click on photo for a larger image

Lilly Tabrizi with Koloa Surf Company basket, $200 value

It is important to remember that when you donate at www.lagunafoodpantry.com, you must type Stock the Pantry in the “Write us a Comment” section of the online donation form. Donate $25 for 10 entries, $100 for 50 entries and donations of $200 or more will receive 150 entries.

The best part is the Mike Johnson Group will match donations up to a maximum of $5,000.

Thank you to all the donors and please consider making a year-end donation if you can. The lingering recovery from COVID has been very uneven and there are neighbors who are still in need. The Laguna Food Pantry is serving far more families than ever, and they do it on a shoestring budget.

If you have any questions, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or call 949.226.2119.

 

