 Volume 14, Issue 98  |  December 9, 2022

The Salty Suites perform at Laguna Beach 120922

The Salty Suites perform at Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center tonight

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) and the Salty Suites present: “A Brief History of Bluegrass Music” tonight (Dec. 9) from 8-10 p.m. at LBCAC, which is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

The Salty Suites is an energetic, dynamic three-piece acoustic band with blazing instrumentals, beautiful vocals and soaring harmonies raising the roof off anywhere they perform. 

The Salty band

Click here for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

The Salty Suites perform tonight at LBCAC

They will perform original songs and traditional music of the world – Bluegrass, Depression and Old Country, Swing, Classical and Roots with a current edge. 

Proof of vaccination and a recent negative COVID test taken within 24 hours required, or you must wear a mask while in the facility. 

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

For tickets, click here.

 

