 Volume 14, Issue 98  |  December 9, 2022

Laguna Beach Pride 365 hosts Jolly Holiday Social 120922

Laguna Beach Pride 365 hosts Jolly Holiday Social on December 11 at The Seahorse

On Sunday, Dec.11, join Laguna Beach Pride 365 for their complimentary Jolly Holiday Social with lite bites, raffle prizes, DJ entertainment and Santa’s Naughty Elves. The event begins at 4 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. at The Seahorse, 1796 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

The evening will feature DJ Devon, and naughty elf Michael for the guys and naughty elf Victoria for the ladies.

laguna beach party trio

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LB Pride 365

Guests having fun at a previous Christmas gathering, (L-R) unknown friend, Lee Worrells and Tony Nunez

Festivities will include the gift of giving, as Laguna Beach Pride 365 is

accepting unwrapped toy gifts for the Spark of Love Toy Drive.

The Seahorse offers a wide variety of select premium beers and wines and a delicious full dinner menu for purchase. RSVPs are not required, but they are greatly appreciated. Click here to RSVP.

Become a sponsor of one of all of their events and place your business or social organization in front of a growing audience. For more information, click here.

 

