 Volume 14, Issue 98  |  December 9, 2022

New date for Jean Stern discussion FP 120922

New date for Jean Stern discussion; exciting programs scheduled at Laguna Art Museum 

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) has rescheduled a discussion by Jean Stern on California’s history through its paintings. It will now take place on Sunday, Dec. 18. Also in the lineup are two enchanting children’s book selections for Saturday Storytime on Saturday, Dec. 17 and Holiday Storytime on Wednesday, Dec. 28 as well as Kids Night Out on Thursday, Dec. 29.

new date water protectors

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

December 17 Storytime selection 

–Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m.

Storytime Saturday

Bring literature to life during a participatory story time that will have participants making and moving! On the fourth Saturday of each month, LAM crafts a storytelling experience inspired by a museum artwork or exhibition to foster children’s understanding of art’s role in their lives. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others. Sessions are designed for PreK-2 learners and their families.

Join this month’s session We are Water Protectors by Carole Lindstrom and Michaela Goade, with an activity kit that inspires everyone to protect the environment.

Tickets: Museum members: $7; Non-members: $14. All children receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only.

For tickets, click here.

new date Jean Stern

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LPAPA

California through its art, present and past 

Sunday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m.

Jean Stern discusses Artists as Conservationists: Looking at the Past Through California Paintings

In this illustrated lecture, Jean Stern discusses the various aspects that make California one of the most ecologically diverse places on earth. He will relate how early expeditions recorded the natural beauty of the land and how some locales became National Parks. The lecture will end with a series of images that show how specific places looked a century ago and how they look now.

 California, during the last part of the 19th and early decades of the 20th centuries, was home to a large and prolific group of landscape painters. These dedicated artists painted outdoors, or eon plein-air, in order to capture the true appearance of California’s rolling hills, snow-capped mountains, beaches and deserts.

 The lecture consists of about 100 slides and lasts approximately 45 minutes with time for questions and answers afterwards.

Tickets: Museum members: $7; Non-members: $14. All children receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only.

All tickets purchased for the original date (12/11) remain valid for the rescheduled date. Contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with any questions.

For tickets, click here.

new date The Mitten

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Holiday Storytime on Dec. 28

Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m.

Holiday Storytime

Bring literature to life during a participatory storytime that will have you making and moving! On the fourth Saturday of each month, you’ll craft a storytelling experience inspired by a museum artwork or exhibition to foster children’s understanding of art’s role in their lives. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others. Sessions are designed for PreK-2 learners and their families. Join this month’s session The Mitten by Jan Brett, with a fun activity capturing the winter spirit.

Tickets: Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. All children receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only.

For tickets, click here.

new date kids night

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Surfing Into the new year 

Thursday, Dec. 29 from 6-9 p.m.

Kids Night Out: Surfing Into the New Year

Celebrate the new year with a Kids Night Out. Kids take over the museum for a special, fun-filled night with dinner, art activities and an interactive surf-themed scavenger hunt around the museum. Caregivers and parents can enjoy a night out, too, as their education team takes over to guide the young learners on an exploration of the museum exhibitions and provide opportunities for hands-on artmaking activities. 

–Registration is open to children aged 6-12 only.

–Advanced registration is required. Additional paperwork regarding policies and registration will be sent to guardians of registered students directly and must be returned on the day of the event.

Museum members: $80; Non-members: $90.

If registering two or more children, they offer a discounted price of $70 per child. To register, click here.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

