Fair Game
By TOM JOHNSON
Toni Iseman ends 24-year run of impeccable service to city, as new council prepares for installation
Next Tuesday is City Council day. It won’t be the same moving forward. Why? Because after 24 years, Councilmember Toni Iseman steps down, on her own terms, as the longest-running councilmember in Laguna Beach’s history and a four-time mayor.
According to a previous story in Stu News, back in 1998 Toni had concerns about the direction that council was headed in, when then mayor Bob Gentry called a meeting for some like-minded people to brainstorm for a potential candidate. Out of a list of 25 names the group came up with, Iseman in the end became the choice.
Her service and commitment to the city have been unsurpassed since then.
The awards and recognition for her are numerous, including the 2017 Community Hero Award and the 2019 Woman of the Year by the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach. And come spring, Toni will be honored as the Grand Marshal at the Annual Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade.
She will be missed.
• • •
Tuesday evening (Dec. 13) the City Council will conduct their Regular Meeting, beginning at 5 p.m., when the newly elected and re-elected members will be sworn in. That group includes Mayor Sue Kempf, leading vote getter Alex Rounaghi and Mark Orgill.
Following that, the new council will select their mayor and mayor pro tem for 2023.
Also on the agenda is a proclamation recognizing outgoing Board of Supervisor Lisa Bartlett for “her contributions to the City of Laguna Beach and Orange County’s 5th District.”
The agenda also calls for recognition to the Children’s Holiday Palette winners and recognition of the Public Works Department for their American Public Works Association (APWA) for the 2022 Project of the Year.
The recognition is in the category for a city less than 50,000 population for their project on the Jasmine Street storm drain.
The APWA is a nonprofit, professional association of public works agencies, private companies, and individuals dedicated to promoting professional excellence and public awareness through education, advocacy and the exchange of knowledge.
Then, when the festivities are complete, it’s down to business approving prior minutes, claims against the city and a six-item Consent Calendar.
They’ll then review City Council assignments and liaison appointments, in addition to subcommittees formed previously by the City Council.
Also under Regular Business will be a public hearing for appeal of approval of permits associated with the property of 200 Alta Vista Way.
The meeting concludes going to Closed Session that will include discussions of litigation between Laguna Beach Company v. the City and labor negotiations with the Police Employees and Marine Safety associations.
A full agenda may be found here.
• • •
Remember when I said that Council was going to recognize Lisa Bartlett? Here’s another example of what her office has meant to locals:
Supervisor Bartlett gave almost $1.2 million to South OC food pantries, with Laguna Food Pantry honored to be one of the recipients.
As everyone knows, higher gas prices and rising inflation have put a tremendous strain on many families, some who need help putting food on the table. Supervisor Bartlett recognized that a greater demand was being placed on our local food pantries and on Wednesday of this week (Dec. 8), she met with these dedicated organizations and presented them with a check for approximately $1.2 million to help them continue to provide these much-needed services to our community.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo courtesy of Laguna Food Pantry
Supervisor Lisa Bartlett (front row, third from left) makes check presentation to food pantries for $1,175,000. Laguna Food Pantry’s Executive Director, Anne Belyea, is to Bartlett’s right.
Some of the organizations receiving these funds are Families Forward, Family Assistance Ministries, Hoag Newport Beach holiday meal, Laguna Food Pantry, Second Harvest Food Bank, Share Our Selves, South County Outreach and Mariners Church food pantry.
• • •
Speaking of the Laguna Food Pantry, COMPASS real estate’s The Mike Johnson Group is joining to partner with local businesses in an effort to “Stock the Pantry.”
The community is encouraged to donate in these very needed holiday times, with each contribution going toward entries to win gift baskets/gift cards from participating local businesses. The Mike Johnson Group will match donations up to a maximum of $5,000.
Here’s how it works: a $25 donation gets the donor 10 entries; $100 is good for 50; and everything more than $200 gets 150 entries.
As Mike says, “Think of the good we can do!”
Go to www.lagunafoodpantry.org and click on the donate tab to do your part.
When you donate, type Stock the Pantry in the “Write us a Comment” section of the online donation form.
• • •
The Salty Suites will perform tonight at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center beginning at 8 p.m. It’ll be a bluegrass (Americana) concert that will also teach about the historic roots of this type of music.
“The Salty Suites is an energetic, dynamic three-piece acoustic band with blazing instrumentals, beautiful vocals and soaring harmonies raising the roof off anywhere they perform.”
Expect original songs and traditional music of the world in bluegrass, depression and old country, swing, classical and roots with current edge.
FYI, a vaccination, mask or current negative COVID test is required.
• • •
Laguna Playhouse has received support from Bank of America for their Our Stories program for the third consecutive year. Bank of America has voiced its support of this mental wellness outreach program that seeks to improve the lives of local underserved youth.
The Playhouse launched the Our Stories program the beginning of 2020, targeting underserved individuals, primarily Transitional Age Youth (TAY) 16-24 years of age, who have experienced dire life experiences such as homelessness, domestic violence, foster care and debilitating illnesses. Our Stories engages with participants to create original creative works using their own life experiences as inspiration and catalyst for healing and change.”
The program encompasses workshops, intensives, special events, presentations, youth theatre productions, and mental health panel discussions to reach and engage with youth and young adults, and is led by specially trained teaching artists.
The Playhouse teaching artists use various exercises and prompts to create a space of safe self-expression of each individual’s story, ensuring that each participant feels validated and empowered in the process. The participants share their story through a variety of artistic methods including playwriting, dance, spoken word, music and visual arts.