 Volume 14, Issue 99  |  December 13, 2022

Fair Game 121322

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Laguna Beach Police has gone to the dogs…and that’s a good thing!

TJ headshot AugHave you met Cooper yet? He’s a beautiful black Labrador retriever who recently joined the Laguna Beach Police Department as a support services K9.

According to those close to Cooper, “providing support and motivation comes in many forms, including a four-legged, cold-nosed pup.” 

Cooper’s handler is Community Services Officer Rosie Santana.

Again, he’s a Labrador retriever and is 1 1/2 years old. Cooper’s training and personality, I’m told, are “perfect for providing comfort to those exposed to trauma and helping to ease the stress that victims and witnesses feel during criminal investigations and to promote employee wellness.” 

The LBPD will utilize K9 Cooper to enhance community partnerships by providing emotional and sensory support to citizens in the community as well as providing comfort to victims and witnesses; to help victims process grief and loss; to assist in lowering tension and stress of community members and staff after traumatic events; to engage with the public during community events and to promote employee wellness.

Fair Game Officer and dog in back of car SNL 12.13

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Community Services Officer Rosie Santana, along with Cooper, the cutest new addition to the Laguna Beach Police Department

• • •

Are you ready for some good food? Sousanna Alexander, owner of the family-owned Mediterranean restaurant Zeytoon Café, has announced that they’re reopening and serving its original menu. 

“These are all recipes from my family from my hometown,” said Alexander. “I’m happy to announce we will be reopening serving our original menu and look forward to having you all here.”

Along with the reopening, the restaurant will also be hosting a Hospitality Night tonight, Dec. 13, from 3-7 p.m., where customers can come and try the restaurant’s dishes. “We are excited to welcome our customers back and show them the true flavors of Mediterranean cuisine,” said Alexander. “Our Hospitality Night will be a great opportunity for people to taste our dishes and experience the warm hospitality of our family-owned business.”

Zeytoon Café is located at 412 N. Coast Highway and will be open for dine-in, takeout and delivery every day from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

It might be a great place to stop off on your way to City Council Chambers to view the swearing-in ceremony for those recently voted into office. That ceremony will be followed by the election of Mayor and Mayor Pro tem.

The curtain will raise at 5 p.m. Okay, no curtain, but you get the point.

Fair Game 4 people with food SNL 12.13

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Zeytoon Café

(L-R) Aren Kurucay, Maria Sergushova, Reymar Kepeklian and Sousanna Alexander proudly display some of the eats now available at Zéytoon Café

• • •

Line up those golf carts…the Third Annual Christmas Golf Cart Parade, led by Santa, will take to the streets beginning in North Laguna on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 4:30 p.m.

If you would like to participate, meet at the top of Poplar, line up and then grab a hot cocoa for the kids. Prizes for the best decorated carts will be awarded at the afterparty held at the Art of Fitness, along with cider and other giveaways.

The parade begins at Terra Laguna Beach, heads north on High Drive, before traversing streets in North Laguna, then heading down Coast Highway, eventually heading east on Laguna Canyon Road, then down Beach and Glenneyre Street, before going south on Catalina Street, ultimately ending at The Art of Fitness at 1080 S. Coast Highway (between Oak & Anita).

• • •

South Coast Water District received unanimous approval from the California State Lands Commission at last Friday’s Dec. 9 hearing. The approval is the next step forward to “fruition of the Doheny Ocean Desalination Project.” 

Commission Chair and State Controller Betty Yee, who was attending her last meeting before leaving her post, called the project “very well thought out” and stated that it “can provide a starting point for how we look at desal projects for the State of California.” She commended district staff for the work put into the project planning and thanked all the agencies who have worked on the project. 

The Doheny Ocean Desalination Project would “create a new, reliable, local and drought-proof water supply that would also provide emergency water supplies should the delivery of imported water be disrupted due to earthquakes or other natural disasters.” 

The facility’s proposed location between Pacific Coast Highway and Stonehill Drive next to San Juan Creek is within 100 yards of existing regional water transmission lines. SCWD would build the desalination facility on property that SCWD already owns and the infrastructure is already in place with the Joint Regional Water Supply System to distribute the high-quality desalinated water to SCWD customers and south Orange County, significantly reducing costs and construction impacts. The facility would have a capacity of up to five million gallons per day (MGD).

More information on the project can be found at https://SCWD.org/DohenyDesal.

• • •

This group of Daisy Girl Scouts from Aliso Viejo piled on the Trolley last Friday for a swing around Laguna Beach, sharing Christmas carols with all those they encountered.

I’m proud to call the cutie in the center, with the red sweater, my granddaughter, Kate Dell.

Fair Game little girls lined up

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Victoria Dell

Aliso Viejo Daisy Girl Scouts go Christmas caroling on the Trolley around Laguna Beach

 

