 Volume 14, Issue 99  |  December 13, 2022

Third Annual Christmas Golf Cart Parade rolls through 121322

Third Annual Christmas Golf Cart Parade rolls through town on December 18

The Laguna Beach Golf Cart Club (LBGCC) is having their Third Annual Christmas Golf Cart Parade on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. Organized by the LBGCC’s Allison Sladeck, Keohen Smith and Kristie Hensley, come join in or wave as the parade passes by.

If you would like to participate, meet at the top of Poplar (North Laguna Beach), line up by 4:30 p.m. and then grab a hot cocoa for the kiddos.

Second Annual Christmas Hensley family

Courtesy of Kristie Hensley

The Hensley family decked out in their holiday best (and their golf cart) at a previous LBGCC Christmas Golf Cart Parade

Third Annual Christmas parade route 2

Courtesy of Keohen Smith

LBGCC Christmas Golf Cart Parade route shown in red

Prizes for the best decorated carts will be awarded at the afterparty held at The Art of Fitness, along with cider and other giveaways.

Join the LBGCC’s Facebook page for updates and upcoming events. Visit
www.facebook.com/groups/501171411016278/?ref=share.

 

