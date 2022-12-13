NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 99  |  December 13, 2022

Village Laguna to host annual potluck 121322

Village Laguna to host annual potluck

Village Laguna’s annual potluck Holiday Party will be held at the Laguna Presbyterian Church on Monday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. At the event, there will be a distribution of donations to the Laguna Beach organizations they help support.

Village Laguna Felder group

Courtesy of Village Laguna

Johanna Felder (front row, center) with representatives of organizations receiving donations from Village Laguna

Village Laguna will provide the basics for the holiday meal – turkey, ham, rolls and condiments, soda and water. Bring your favorite side dish, salad or dessert (enough for 8-10) to share and enjoy festive holiday music and good cheer. All are welcome.

Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.villagelaguna.org.

 

