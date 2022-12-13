NewLeftHeader

Santa has an FOA seat with your name on it FP 121322

Santa has an FOA seat with your name on it and other great gift ideas for your shopping list

Tis the season for the art of giving. Still not sure what to get that art lover or hard-to-shop-for person on your Christmas list? Look no further, holiday shopper. The Festival of Arts (FOA) has you (and your loved ones) covered. Here are four unique gift ideas to consider as great alternatives to traditional gifts that will surprise and impress everyone on your list.

–This season, give the gift of an unforgettable experience with tickets to the world-famous Pageant of the Masters at the Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach. Share the magic of watching more than 40 masterpieces, many works appearing on the Pageant stage for the first time, come to life in next summer’s production of Art Colony: In the Company of Artists – performances are nightly from July 7-September 1, 2023. Tickets are available online at www.foapom.com.

–Consider supporting a local Orange County artist by purchasing artwork from one of the 120 Festival of Arts exhibitors featured in the Festival of Arts online artists gallery. From the comfort of home, buy and view art through the Festival of Arts online gallery of artists, and reach out to a specific artist for one-of-a-kind creations, inventory and more at www.foapom.com/exhibitor-gallery

–Looking for a unique stocking stuffer idea that will go down in history? Make the season extra holly jolly and give the gift of a loved one’s name engraved on the seat in the iconic Irvine Bowl Amphitheater by becoming a Pageant Legacy Society Member. Perfect for gifting to art lovers, celebrating the memory of a loved one, honoring an arts enthusiast, or promoting an organization, this fundraiser offers donors the opportunity to become a permanent part of Festival of Arts history. The donation levels are $2,000 for a Loge seat, $1,000 for a Main Tier seat and $500 for a Director Tier seat. To become (or gift) a Pageant Legacy Society Member visit www.foapom.com/legacy-society. Donations will fund ongoing programming at the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters. 

–Spoil your loved one with a Festival of Arts gift membership and they will experience the Festival of Arts Fine Arts Show and Pageant of the Masters like a VIP! With memberships starting as low as $50 per person, fans can elevate their experience at the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters with special discounts, perks, events and more. Not only does membership offer first access to tickets to the 2024 Pageant performance, but membership also grants unlimited entry to the 2023 art show for you and one guest all summer long (excludes August 26, 2023), a personalized collectible membership card, access to special events, discounts and music performances all summer long. Plus, get a behind-the-scenes peek of the Pageant during Membership Day with a friend, and relish in member recognition, gift packages, special invitations and more. Visit www.foapom.com/support/membership to check out all the different levels and benefits of Festival of Arts membership. 

As we contemplate the meaning of gift-giving this time of year, the Festival urges everyone to remember the impacts, benefits and joys that art can bring. Whether you are looking for the perfect gift for a loved one, or want to buy something artful for yourself, the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters offers an array of options to give a meaningful present this holiday season.

Visit the Festival of Arts website to pick out your unique gift. Stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show by visiting www.foapom.com, or follow @FestivalPageant on social media. To support the Festival of Arts, visit www.foapom.com/supportnow.

 

