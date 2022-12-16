NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

60.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 100  |  December 16, 2022

KONTRAPUNKTAS to perform at Laguna Presbyterian Church 121622

KONTRAPUNKTAS to perform at Laguna Presbyterian Church on January 14, 2023

KONTRAPUNKTUS, the nine-member classical music ensemble, returns to performing this January with five performances in Southern California of “BACH & HANDEL: Soli Deo gloria,” a series of early 18th century musical compositions written “in praise of God alone” by two master composers of the Baroque era. 

The musicians will perform at Laguna Beach Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

KONTRAPUNKTUS ensemble

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of KONTRAPUNKTUS

KONTRAPUNKTUS ensemble

George Frideric Handel and Johann Sebastian Bach were contemporary German composers who are arguably two of the most influential composers in Western music. The numbers KONTRAPUNKTUS includes are Handel’s “Overture from Judas Maccabeus,” “Trio Sonata in G Minor, HWV 1041,” “Concerto Grosso in G Major, HWV 319,” and Bach’s “Harpsichord Concerto in F Minor, BWV 1056,” “Cello Concerto No. 2 in D Major, BWV 1028” and “Violin Concerto No. 1 in A Minor, BWV 1041.” 

KONTRAPUNKTUS ensemble is led by acclaimed Sphinx Competition First Place Laureate and Concertmaster, Hannah White, and features a world-class chamber ensemble including one of the fastest rising stars in classical music, soloist Aubree Oliverson. 

Tickets are $25 and available here.

Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

For more information, visit www.kontrapunktus.com.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.