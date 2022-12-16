Fair Game
By TOM JOHNSON
New council seated…Whalen in top seat for fifth time, with Kempf as Mayor Pro Tem
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Laguna Beach City Council voted unanimously to return Bob Whalen to the city’s top spot as the Mayor of the City of Laguna Beach. Mayor Whalen was elected to the City Council in 2012 and has served four previous terms as Mayor – first in 2015, and again concurrently in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
“I am humbled and honored to serve our community for a fifth term as Laguna Beach Mayor. In the last month, I’ve heard from the community nothing but optimism and excitement looking forward for the City Council,” Whalen said. “I’m very optimistic for several reasons: We have a good City Council, we have a strong city management team and a great group of city employees. As a council and with our city management team we will strive to find consensus and to make good decisions to move the city forward.”
Former Mayor Sue Kempf, who has served on the City Council since 2018 and the last year as mayor, was appointed to serve as mayor pro tem.
“Bob has proven to be a great mayor and I’m looking forward to serving with him and working with new Councilmembers Alex Rounaghi and Mark Orgill as well,” said Laguna Beach Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf.
During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, City Clerk Ann Marie McKay officially certified the November 8, 2022, election results and administered the Oath of Office to Sue Kempf, Mark Orgill and Alex Rounaghi, and the City Councilmembers took their seats at the Council dais. The next regular meeting of the Laguna Beach City Council is January 10, 2023.
Courtesy City of Lagna Beach
Newly elected Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen
• • •
How about a holiday events windup to end the year on a festive note?
This is the last weekend for the Sawdust Winter Fantasy. It will be open today (December 16) through Sunday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Winter Fantasy is a one-of-a-kind holiday art festival that offers a festive, unique shopping experience in an enchanting winter wonderland with thousands of lights and decorations, handcrafted gifts by 165 artists, three stages of live music, community performances, carolers, puppeteers, art classes and daily visits with Santa Claus. For more information and tickets, click here.
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Winter Wonderland at the Sawdust
Sawdust Winter Fantasy
–Friday, Dec. 16
11 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Santa, Santa’s House
11-11:20 a.m., Balloon Diva, Gazebo
12-4 p.m., Balloon Diva, Roaming
12-5 p.m., Billy Bonkers Magician, Gazebo
10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., George Lawton, Roaming
11 a.m.-5 p.m., Jason Feddy, Grill
11 a.m.-5 p.m., George Butts, Tavern
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Andrew Corradini, Main Deck
2-6:30 p.m., TBA, Main Deck
–Saturday, Dec. 17
11 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Santa, Santa’s House
12-4 p.m., Balloon Diva, Roaming
12-5 p.m., Billy Bonkers Magician, Gazebo
11 a.m.-5 p.m., TBA, Grill
11 a.m.-5 p.m., Andrew Corradini & Ben Wagner, Tavern
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Rocky Salazar, Main Deck
2-6:30 p.m., Cali Conscious, Main Deck
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Time for last minute gift shopping
Closing Day
–Sunday, Dec. 18
11 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Santa, Santa’s House
12-4 p.m., Balloon Diva, Roaming
12-5 p.m., Billy Bonkers Magician, Gazebo
11 a.m.-5 p.m., Brother Yusef, Grill
11 a.m.- 5 p.m., Bobby Gray, Tavern
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Lele Rose, Main Deck
2-6:30 p.m., Jason Feddy Trio, Main Deck
The Ranch at Laguna Beach Presents: Pancakes With Santa
–Sunday, Dec. 18, 9-11 a.m.
A family favorite, Pancakes with Santa, is returning on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 9-11 a.m. for sweet and savory breakfast specialties and an epic pancake station with endless topping possibilities. Kids are invited to participate in arts and craft activities such as ornament decorating and face painting, along with pictures with Santa and holiday sing-a-longs. Tickets are $60 for adults and $25 for children 11 and under. For reservations, click here.
Courtesy of The Ranch
Kids enjoying crafts at a previous Pancakes with Santa event
Community Concert Band, Holiday Repertoire
–Sunday, Dec. 18, 2 p.m.
The Laguna Community Concert Band performs its holiday repertoire, at the Laguna Beach High School Artists Theater on December 18 at 2 p.m. The concert features favorites such as “The Hanukkah Song,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” and “White Christmas,” as well as a visit from “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” and a rousing sing-along finale. Vocalists include Lisa Morrice, Gary Greene and Samantha Morrice.
Joy To The World! An Irish Christmas, a Concert of Joyous Christmas Music at Laguna Presbyterian Church Sanctuary
–Sunday, Dec. 18, 5 p.m.
Join Laguna Presbyterian Church for an inspirational concert with joyous Christmas music presented by their Choral and Handbell Choirs and featuring organ, piano and bluegrass music (which has roots in Irish traditional music), as well as Irish slide instruments; directed by Linda White and Sookyung Bang, organist. No tickets are necessary; there is a voluntary offering opportunity. Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave.
Courtesy of Laguna Presbyterian Church
Concert on December 18 at Laguna Presbyterian Church
Surfboard Menorah
Surfboard Menorah on the cobblestones at Laguna’s Main Beach. The menorah is comprised of surfboards that are damaged or unusable, designed by Steve Sasche in 2008 and assembled by Mike Thomkins and Tony Hempen.
Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach
Surfboard Menorah at Main Beach cobblestones
Christmas Eve Candlelight Gathering at Neighborhood Congregational Church Sanctuary
–Saturday, Dec. 24, 7 p.m.
Music, story, spiritual practice and a service. Free of charge for all ages.
Neighborhood Congregational Church is located at 340 St. Ann’s Drive.