Whalen selected as 2023 mayor 121622

Whalen selected as 2023 mayor, Kempf as mayor pro tem; new councilmembers sworn in

By SARA HALL

It was an evening of thanks, optimism and calls for moving forward during the Laguna Beach City Council “changing of the guard” this week, a light and mostly ceremonial meeting.

The agenda on Tuesday (Dec. 13) included certifying the November 8 election results, honoring the outgoing councilmembers, swearing in the recently elected members, and the new lineup voting for a new mayor and mayor pro tem.

In separate unanimous votes, Bob Whalen was selected as mayor and Sue Kempf as mayor pro tem for 2023.

“You did a terrific job for us as mayor for a year,” Whalen told Kempf after they switched roles.

Noting the productive year the city had in 2022 (including that they acquired various properties, took over the county beaches and launched the ambulance service), he listed his reasons for optimism for 2023: A good council, strong management team at the city and great employees.

“I believe we have a great opportunity to work together in a collaborative manner and move the city forward,” he said.

“We’ve got a good council to move forward with,” Whalen said. “Elections always provide a fresh start and new opportunities.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

The new and reorganized Laguna Beach City Council lineup (L-R): Alex Rounaghi, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf, Mayor Bob Whalen, Mark Orgill and George Weiss

He’s heard a lot of optimism for this council and excitement for them to get to work, Whalen said.

“Let’s move forward together as a council and a city, engaged in thoughtful and respectful discussion as we look for common ground. We won’t agree on everything, but let’s strive to find consensus on what we can find consensus on and make good decisions to move the city forward,” Whalen said. “That’s my wish for the council in 2023. I think we can do a great job for all of you.”

Whalen also thanked outgoing Councilmember Peter Blake for his work and service to the city.

“It was not without controversy, but you definitely had some things you wanted to accomplish and you did work on some good things,” Whalen said, listing addressing homelessness and design review streamlining. “You put your time in and I appreciate that.”

Before Blake stepped down from his seat, he was given an opportunity to share some remarks.

“Here it comes,” Blake jokingly warned, before sharing a simple message: “Thank you, Laguna.”

City Clerk Ann Marie McKay administered the oath of office for all three of the recently elected members of council. After switching out the nameplates, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis invited the new councilmembers to take their seats at the dais.

Click on photo for a larger image

Sue Kempf being sworn in after being re-elected to city council

The recently elected councilmembers were provided time to share some comments.

Kempf thanked her family, friends, supporters and everyone who helped on her campaign, and made the process more fun.

“Running for office is kind of hard,” she said, “so I really appreciate that.”

She’s also looking forward to working with her new colleagues.

“I think we’re going to have a great council,” Kempf said. “I’m really looking forward to the next four years.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Mark Orgill being sworn in after being re-elected to city council

New to the council, Mark Orgill also thanked family, friends and everyone who helped with his campaign.

“This is truly an honor and a privilege that I’ve been elected to serve on council,” Orgill said. “I can’t tell you how grateful I am. Truly, truly grateful that this community has allowed me to take this position.”

He’s been talking and meeting with as many people as he can since the election.

“I really have a sense that the community is excited about 2023 and looking forward to all of the opportunities that we have in the future,” he said.

It’s nice to see enthusiasm, he added.

He’s looking forward to working with his council colleagues.

“We have a lot of tough decisions to make,” Orgill said. “As we move through this, we hope that we have your patience.”

They can’t make everyone happy, he noted. A lot of decisions need to be made to keep the business of the city running as efficiently as possible and sometimes those decisions overlap with political issues.

Citizens should feel free to reach out to meet or talk with him, Orgill said. He’s looking forward to have residents participate and engage in the decision-making process, he added.

Later in the meeting, when asked if he had any council announcements, Orgill joked that, so far, things were going pretty well.

Click open story button to continue reading…

Click on photo for a larger image

Alex Rounaghi being sworn in after being re-elected to city council

Fellow newcomer Alex Rounaghi shared some similar statements of thanks and eagerness to work with the new council lineup.

“I think there’s a lot of opportunities that we can move this community forward,” he said.

“As I sit on this dais up here, I can’t help but think of all the legends who preceded me,” Rounaghi said, noting the number of councilmembers in the city’s nearly 100 years and community members who have served and helped create Laguna Beach. “I’m really grateful to them and I think that all of us here are standing on the shoulders of giants. I look forward to embracing that legacy and moving forward as we address some of the big challenges that we face.”

He’s very optimistic about the work they can accomplish over the next several years.

“We’re really excited that you are joining us and will bring a different perspective to us,” Whalen said about Rounaghi.

Whalen quoted John F. Kennedy’s speech when he was inaugurated in 1961, “the torch has been passed to a new generation.” There are still four councilmembers of a different generation up on the dais, so the torch hasn’t been completely passed on, but the “fuse has been lit,” Whalen joked.

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) New Councilmember Alex Rounaghi, Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley, re-elected and chosen Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf and new Councilmember Mark Orgill

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley, who now represents Laguna Beach in the recently redrawn fifth district after she won re-election, also shared some comments.

Foley congratulated the recently elected councilmembers, and said she was looking forward to continuing to work with Kempf and getting to know and support Orgill.

She specifically praised Rounaghi, who works as a policy advisor in her office. The council is lucky to have him and his thoughtful consideration, Foley said. He has a depth of knowledge well beyond his years, she added.

“I’m just really proud of you Alex, I really am,” Foley said, adding that she’s actually nervous because she’s so excited for him.

Foley awarded the three newly elected councilmembers with certificates of recognition. While reading the certificate, Foley noted that Rounaghi is the youngest person to ever serve on the Laguna Beach City Council.

“One thing I know is that all three of you, and the entire city council, are committed to the culture that is Laguna Beach,” including the arts, innovation and protecting the coast, Foley said. “You need to know that I am always going to be here as an ally and a resource and somebody who will be here to serve with our entire team.”

Earlier in the meeting, the council shared a proclamation recognizing outgoing Orange County Board of Supervisor Lisa Bartlett for her service to the City of Laguna Beach and Orange County’s fifth district.

What Bartlett did for the community during COVID was outstanding, Whalen said, and the list goes on and on of how she’s helped the city over the years. He can’t remember another time where the city recognized an outgoing county supervisor, but Bartlett went above and beyond, Whalen said.

“You were so outstanding and so unique for our community I just thought we should do this,” Whalen said. “Thank you for all the tireless service that you gave, years and years, and I wish you all the best.”

It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve on the board representing the fifth district, Bartlett said. The eight years has gone by very quickly, she noted.

“People know me as someone who is always putting policy over politics and it’s not always easy to do, a lot of tough decisions have to be made, but that’s when you get good governance and that’s something I’ve always really strived for,” Bartlett said.

There has been a lot of great work over the years that strengthened the relationship between the city and county, she noted, listing several projects. She hopes that will continue into the future.

She’s planning on taking some time off, but residents can always count on her to stay engaged, Bartlett said.

The new council lineup had a short agenda, which included: Recognition of the public works department for the Southern California chapter of American Public Works Association’s project of the year (the Jasmine Street storm drainage project); unanimous support to grant an appeal the design review and various permit approval of a residential project at 200 Alta Vista Way; and they decided which members will represent the council on various city commissions and committees (in a non-voting liaison role), community organizations, subcommittees and other boards.

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.