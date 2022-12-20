NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

59.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 101  |  December 20, 2022

Artists’ Collective draws a crowd 122022

Artists’ Collective draws a crowd on December 10

Artists' Collective group with Dail

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Linda Arroz

Sukhi Dail (in middle of group) with friends. Dail, a well-known artist, sculptor and philanthropist, who has lived and worked in Laguna for 30 years, announced the debut of his new studio, in situ, on Arroyo Drive. 

artists' collective house

Click on photo for a larger image

A longtime dream of Dail’s, his studio at 1685 Arroyo Drive was open to the public on Saturday, Dec. 10. Collaborating with four other resident artists on Arroyo Drive, Sian Poeschl, Troy Poeschl, Monica Prado and Sandy Groves, the group comes together as the Arroyo Artists’ Collective. 

artists collective Robert

Click on photo for a larger image

Many friends and local artists attended including Dail’s assistant Roberto Pellecchia (on right). The Den Laguna, vintage collections, was added to the event.

artists collective musician

Click on photo for a larger image

Chris Amodeo performed for the event

artists collective on patio

Click on photo for a larger image

This is a view of Dail’s patio. Board members from the Laguna Greenbelt attended, with the proceeds from Dail’s sales benefitting this nonprofit.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.