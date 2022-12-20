NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 101  |  December 20, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 122022

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Countdown to Christmas! 

Dennis 5Hoping 2023 is a little easier on us. I know that’s a tall order, but miracles are known to happen. Merry Christmas to everyone.

Here are some more weather terms that might be of interest out there in alphabetical order:

Advection Fog: Fog resulting from the transport of warm humid air over a cold surface.

Air Mass: In meteorology, an extensive body of air in which the conditions of temperature and moisture in a horizontal plane are essentially uniform.

Altimeter: An instrument which determines the altitude of an object with respect to a fixed level.

Altocumulus Cloud: White or gray layers or patches of cloud, often with a waved appearance; cloud elements appear as rounded masses or rolls; comprised mostly of liquid water droplets which may be supercooled; may contain ice crystals at subfreezing temperatures. These clouds are classified as middle clouds that are usually found at 14,000-18,000 ft. up in the atmosphere and sometimes are the sign of an approaching cold front.

Altocumulus Castellanus: A species of middle cloud of which at least a fraction of its upper part presents some vertically developed cumuliform protuberances (some of which are taller than they are wide, as castles) and which give the cloud a crenelated or turreted appearance, especially evident when seen from the side; elements usually have a common base arranged in lines. This cloud indicates instability and turbulence at the altitudes of occurrence.

Back-Door Cold Front: The leading edge of a cold air mass moving toward the south and southwest along the United States Atlantic seaboard.

Barograph: A continuous-recording barometer. I have one in my weather arsenal. 

Barometer: An instrument for measuring the pressure of the atmosphere; the two principle types are mercurial and aneroid. I have one in my arsenal.

Beaufort Scale: A scale of wind speeds.

Blizzard: A severe weather condition characterized by low temperatures and strong winds bearing a great amount of snow (up to three inches per hour) with winds in excess of 35 mph, and visibilities less than an eighth of a mile.

Buys Ballot’s Law: If an observer in the Northern Hemisphere stands with his back to the wind, lower pressure is to his left.

Ceiling: In meteorology in the United States, the height above the surface of the base of the lowest layer of clouds or obscuring phenomenon aloft that hides more than half the sky, or the vertical visibility into an obscuration.

Celsius Temperature Scale: A temperature scale with zero degrees as the melting point of pure ice and 100 degrees Celsius as the boiling point of pure water at standard sea-level atmospheric pressure. Zero Celsius translates to 32 degrees Fahrenheit and 100 degree Celsius translates into 21 degrees Fahrenheit which is the boiling point of water.

Chinook: A warm dry/foehn wind blowing down the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains over the adjacent plains in the United States and Canada. When those winds are blowing, temps have been known to rise up to 50 degrees in just one hour in those affected areas.

Finishing up weather terms in the next edition of Stu News Laguna

See y’all next year, ALOHA!

 

