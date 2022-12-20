NewLeftHeader

 December 20, 2022

Police Files 122022

Pedestrian escapes serious injury when vehicle sideswipes him in S. Coast Highway crosswalk

On Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2:44 p.m., according to Lt. Cornelius Ashton of the Laguna Beach Police Department, officers were dispatched to a traffic collision involving a vehicle vs. pedestrian incident at Pearl Street and S. Coast Highway. 

A male pedestrian was crossing westbound in the crosswalk, which had activated the overhead light, when a northbound vehicle approached in the number one lane at 35 mph. The man saw the approaching vehicle just before contact and attempted to jump back when the passenger side of the vehicle sideswiped him. The man sustained non-life-threatening minor injuries to his legs and was transported to the hospital as a precaution. 

Both northbound lanes of Coast Highway were closed for approximately 30 minutes as police cleared the area.

The driver was not cited and this incident continues to be investigated.

 

