 Volume 14, Issue 101  |  December 20, 2022

Wine Craft opens with a wine tasting and craft room, locals night

Wine Craft is an exciting new concept in Laguna Beach. It offers a unique collection of wines to taste along with fun craft experiences for friends and family to enjoy.

They host a locals night on Wednesdays for half-off tastings and 10% off bottles, have painting and art classes, and have provided free craft kits to the Boys & Girls Club during the holidays.

Wine Craft staff

Photos courtesy of Wine Craft

The Wine Craft staff sharing free craft kits

Wine Craft kit

A close-up of the Wine Craft’s kid’s craft kit

Wine Craft is located at 662 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.winecraftoc.com, or call 949.376.0007.

 

