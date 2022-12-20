NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 101  |  December 20, 2022

Third Annual Christmas Golf Cart Parade 122022

Third Annual Christmas Golf Cart Parade

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Third annual jeep

Click on photo for a larger image

The Lifeguard Jeep led the Christmas Golf Cart Parade at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. It was organized by the Laguna Beach Golf Cart Club’s (LBGCC) Allison Sladeck, Keohen Smith and Kristie Hensley.

third annual lees

Click on photo for a larger image

The Lees with Santa Claus

Third annual group

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) LBFD crew, Mayor Bob Whalen, Sande St. John, Santa and Officer Gregg

Third annual girl

Click on photo for a larger image

This youngster is dressed in her finest Christmas attire

Third annual calverts

Click on photo for a larger image

Police Chief Jeff Calvert and his wife Amy join the parade

Third annual dog

Click on photo for a larger image

Grinches and their dog enjoying the ride

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, go to the slideshow below:

 

