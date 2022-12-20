Laguna Life and People 122022

Holiday tradition for two decades: Laguna resident turns house into a wondrous winter wonderland

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

What would a holiday winter wonderland be without Santa, snowmen and reindeer? The house on Park Avenue and Wendt Terrace has all that – and much more. In this holiday decorating scheme, there is also a mermaid, a palm tree and an Akita dog. It’s Christmas, Laguna style.

This spectacular and joyous display is cherished by the community, and wind of its demise has locals in an uproar, which is not surprising. No one would dispute that it’s a particularly important time to carry on traditions, as they hold special significance and harken back to – what one might consider – simpler times.

Click on photo for a larger image

The Park Avenue and Wendt Terrace house

For 20 years, John Matus has been creating this magical display and adding lights and decorations to his home at Top of the World. According to Matus, this may be the last year. Even at 78 years of age, he said, “I still climb up and down the ladder and put all the decorations up myself.”

To keep the holiday tradition ongoing, friends and neighbors have offered to help, but Matus said, “It’s a liability issue. I’d rather do it myself.”

However, he admits this year, he paced himself. “It took more hours, 20 rather than 15. I usually start the day after Thanksgiving and have them done by the weekend. This year I started a week before and did it in stages.”

Click on photo for a larger image

John and Christine

The house is a unique attraction. “Every year neighbors come by and say how much they really enjoy it,” Matus said. “Sometimes people stop just for the lights and say how much they love them and please don’t stop doing it. It’s a pretty popular walking spot for people going up and down Park Ave.”

In the last two decades, there was only one year they didn’t go up.

“All the years that I have put them up, the decorations have made me and Christine feel the enjoyment,” Matus said. “The only time we have not decorated was 2020 because of COVID. We were bummed and couldn’t get in the Christmas spirit.”

Matus moved into the house 25 years ago (Christine has lived there for 23 years). “I got to California when I came back from Vietnam and got stationed at the Marine base at El Toro,” he said. “Christine and I both grew up on the East Coast but we each love the weather and the small town of Laguna Beach.” In 1977, she drove cross country to Southern California from Massachusetts.

The two met while they were real estate agents at Lee and Associates here in town and both retired over a decade ago.

Click on photo for a larger image

Christmas mermaid

“I started doing lights when my children were young because they liked it so much,” he said. “After they were grown, and I moved to Laguna and Christine (Bowen) became my life partner, I started decorating again in earnest. Christine loves Christmas and she loves the lights and the sparkle of the whole celebration of Christ.”

It appears the sparkle of the celebration isn’t the only radiance she loves. “John puts a sparkle into everyone’s life, he puts the sparkle in mine,” Christine said.

Click open story button to continue reading…

Although she doesn’t help with the outside, Christine is in charge of decorating the inside of the house. The main attraction is the tree, decorated with ornaments from places they’ve traveled. “We love to travel and did quite a lot for many years before I got John golf clubs as a gift,” she said. Also adopting Samson, a three-year-old Akita who weighs in at 120 lbs., curtailed their traveling a bit.

Click on photo for a larger image

The Akita is their favorite decoration. A collaboration, it is in memory of their Akita named Jax. Christine sketched it onto plywood and John painted it.

A painter, Christine took up acrylic painting – children, animals, flowers – after she retired. “I would describe it as pop art,” she said. John and Christine were both runners – and ran together.

“I feel so blessed to live where we live,” she said.

In addition to COVID, some decorating years didn’t go as anticipated. “When we get a winter storm, many of the decor get knocked down,” Matus said. “It makes us realize that it’s not a snowstorm, but a Southern California winter storm. The decorations are easily placed back after the storm.”

Close friend Holly Morrell alerted Stu News that this might be Matus’ last year decorating. They became friends when their Akita Jax met her Akita.

Click on photo for a larger image

The white heart is one of two (the other is red) that are in tribute to his dear friend Holly Morrell, who is the founder and director of Heartfelt, a nonprofit organization that offers comprehensive cardiac screenings to prevent sudden cardiac death

This is a noteworthy house, not only because of its dazzling holiday transformation, but also due to its architecture.

One might wonder where Matus keeps all the decorations once they’re taken down. “I keep them in a storage area under the house,” he said. “This house is a trestles house. It was built in 1963 by architect J. Lamont Langworthy from massive redwood beams from a railroad in Huntington Beach. The ceilings and some of the walls are made with old growth redwood, which is impossible to get today.”

Click on photo for a larger image

The house’s support beams are railroad trestles from Huntington Beach

Langworthy said during an exhibit of his architecture at the Laguna Art Museum in 1982, “The proper selection and finish of these materials and systems determine how the building will perform over the years, resulting in lower maintenance costs and graceful aging…Each house can enrich the environment and at the same time make a small contribution to the state-of-the-art of building through some experiment of one sort or another.”

Click on photo for a larger image

“Angels we have heard on high…”

Due to its history, this already special house even further enriches the community when it’s all decked out as a festive symbol of the season. Hopefully, the tradition will continue.

“Next year will depend on my health,” Matus said. “I’ll do it as long as I can. Time will tell.”

For now it’s on display in all its glory – keeping the spirit of Christmas alive.