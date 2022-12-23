New year presents new art opportunities FP 122322

New year presents new art opportunities for all skill levels to participate

By THERESA KEEGAN

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

Laguna Beach is well known for its artistic endeavors. And expect even more opportunities in 2023 for those new, experienced or just plain interested in the art world. From hands-on personalized workshops, to group lessons and even online offerings, the options are limitless and expanding. Classes in painting, ceramics and even various crafting options are all being offered by local artists, as well as educational endeavors for folks who may want to enhance their art experiences but aren’t necessarily ready to be actual artists themselves.

“Our world becomes more interesting when our minds and hands are concentrating on the objects we see every day,” said Carla Meberg, president of LOCA, a local nonprofit that offers myriad of educational programs in Laguna Beach. “In our classes your eyes will be educated. You will learn about color, line, shape and space; and it will change the way you see everything.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LPAPA

The beautiful scenery of Laguna is the perfect place for on-site classes, which is why both LOCA and Laguna Plein Air Painters Association collaborate on many offerings

Organizers credit the positivity of LOCA’s program, which has been offered since 1992, as key to its success and accessibility to all artistic levels. The organization has also been actively evolving to meet people’s needs where they are and 2023 offerings also reflect lessons learned from COVID.

“We’re trying to reach broader ages and desires so people can connect with art education on a new level,” said Rich Fair, vice-president of LOCA. In 2023 that means new offerings as well as refining the groups’ traditional art escapes and school programming.

“We’re going to expand the reach of arts education in a different way. There will be an opportunity to allow individuals and small groups to connect with artists and create their own class or art escape – the artist has options,” he said. “Classes could be in a home, hotel, art studio or even in a park. It could even be for anyone coming to Laguna, not just the folks who are already here.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LPAPA

Students get instruction on plein air painting during art class from artist Erich Neubert

Fair said proposed offerings range from a birthday party in a South Laguna doughnut shop where participants make a painting of the edible treats to more refined and detailed classes. “It’s up to the artist,” he explained, adding that all LOCA teachers are fully trained and experienced in teaching. “You can be a great artist, but that doesn’t always mean you’re a great teacher. LOCA programs offer great artists who are also great teachers.”

While details are still being worked out, it’s expected the individualized offerings with an artist will be available in early February 2023.

Expanding offerings – and how opportunities are structured – are critical for artists and art organizations to remain viable said Rosemary Swimm, executive director of Laguna Plein Air Painters Association. The group has gone from traditionally offering outdoor workshops to now include gallery talks, and its online offerings have expanded to include numerous videos accessible to all members, regardless of where they live. Membership has recently blossomed to more than 800 people.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LOCA

Educational videos featuring various artists and art techniques have allowed organizations to expand their outreach to many people

“COVID forced us to step out of our comfort zone so that you can reach the masses,” she said. “We’re still stretching the envelope and learn more and more. We want to be available for everybody, and our educational programs keep the genre of plein air art in the forefront of people’s minds.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LPAPA

Student outreach and exposure to the art of plein air paintings is a key focus of LPAPA classes. Pictured is artist Michael Obermeyer.

While both LPAPA and LOCA have a diverse offering of in-person opportunities, they have also the need to improve their video offerings, with each organization now producing high-quality content. They also often collaborate on offerings throughout town.

“We’ve upped our video game and also our social media,” Fair said of LOCA’s efforts. “We realize the communication value of that. We think of those as possibilities and not limiting space and the physicality of space. We bring art to you no matter where you are.”

Click open story button to continue reading…

LPAPA knows first-hand the expanded opportunities of online classes.

“Online we can take 100 people for a program,” explained Swimm. “In person, it’s limited to 20 participants.” And attendees can join in from around the country, allowing remote members to attend classes at a fraction of the cost because they don’t physically have to travel to Laguna Beach.

Offering the online and in-person classes for young and old also allows each organization to expand outreach in the community.

In 2023, classroom offerings will be expanded to students in Laguna Beach schools and the Laguna College of Art + Design, as well as LOCA’s afterschool efforts with the Boys & Girls Club.

The popular Art Talks at the LCAD gallery will now start at 5:30 p.m., rather than mid-afternoon.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LOCA

In 2023, the popular in-person Art Talks, where artists explain their processes, will now be held at 5:30 p.m., rather than mid-afternoon, with the goal of allowing more people to attend. Pictured is artist Kathy Jones.

LPAPA will be hosting in-person guided gallery tours and LOCA will again be partnering with neighbors, including Crystal Cove, the Pacific Marine Mammal Center and Glennwood House.

“We just keep developing, fine tuning and adding more to the programs,” said Sherry Bullard, LOCA’s program director. “We’re just reinforcing our community. Laguna Beach is world renown for being an art community, and we’re just highlighting these opportunities.”

For more information about educational opportunities at the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association, click here.

For more information about educational opportunities at LOCA, click here.

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.