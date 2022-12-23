NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 102  |  December 23, 2022

Hummingbird 122322

Hummingbird

Photos by Scott Brashier

Hummingbird sitting on succulent Photo 1 pic

Hummingbird don’t fly away fly away
Hummingbird don’t fly away fly away
In you I’ve found a fragrance
I’ll love ‘til I die
I just love you love you love you
I don’t even know the reason why
Now 

Hummingbird at work Photo 2 SNL 12.23

Hummingbird don’t fly away fly away
Hummingbird don’t fly away fly away
The sweetness of your nectar
Has drawn me like a fly
I just love you love you love you
I don’t even know the reason why
Now 

Hummingbird Another Hummingbird at work photo 3 SNL 12.23

Hummingbird don’t fly away fly away
Hummingbird don’t fly away fly away

Hummingbird just the flowers photo 4 SNL 12.23

(Lyrics from song “Hummingbird” by Seals & Crofts)

 

