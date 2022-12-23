NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 102  |  December 23, 2022

Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce to install 2023 board of directors

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., join Mayor Bob Whalen and the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce at the Chamber Installation Mixer to instate the 2023 board of directors to the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce taking place at C’est La Vie.

“These last four years as Chairman have been a real honor for me,” said J.J. Ballesteros. “The relationships built with our membership and community leaders as well as the growth we’ve obtained is something we are all very proud of. We have accomplished many things and I have no doubt our new Chairwoman Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold will continue to lead us to new heights. I will remain on the board this next year and continue to advocate for our businesses and community. Thank you Laguna Beach for a great four years.”

The 2023 New Officers are:

–Chairman of the Board (Chair): Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold

–Chair-Elect: J.J. Ballesteros

–Vice Chair: Mark Meisberger

–Treasurer: Jeff Redeker

–Secretary: Doug Vogel

They will also be honoring Gail Duncan as the 2022 Ambassador of the Year. This award is presented annually to those who go above and beyond in supporting the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce.

C’est La Vie will be offering appetizers and a special drinks and dessert menu for those in attendance. Tickets are $20 for Members and $25 for Guests. Tickets are available through 5 p.m. on January 3, 2023, or until they are sold out. Click here to purchase tickets.

C’est La Vie is located at 373 South Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

 

