 Volume 14, Issue 102  |  December 23, 2022

Obituary

Armand Daniel Begay

October 3, 1990 – November 27, 2022

Obituary Armand Daniel Begay portrait

Photos courtesy of Matthew Karam

Armand Daniel Begay

Angels in heaven, blow your horns!

It is with great sadness that the family of Armand Daniel Begay announces his sudden passing on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at the age of 32.

Armand was born on October 3, 1990 to David and Veronica Begay. He was raised in Laguna Beach, Calif. and was an alumnus of Laguna Beach High School. He played football, volleyball and track, and was nominated as the pep commissioner by his senior class, leading the school in pep rallies with his boundless celebratory energy.

He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Finance at Long Beach State University. With his education and experience, he helped individuals with financial services such as reverse mortgage, credit repair and mortgage lending.

He was a huge sports fan. His favorite teams included the Philadelphia Eagles, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He knew the names of players, stats and anything related to sports. He even coached a boys basketball team at the local Boys & Girls Club.

Armand was a LOUD person. Whether at work, home, recreation, or with passersby, he was always able to engage in stimulating conversation, leaving a lasting impression on each person, with his big laugh and beaming smile. Cleverly and humorously guiding the conversation, he would inspire happiness, laughter, hope, help and words of encouragement to all he encountered. He was the best friend, the coolest brother and the most loving son. He always did things Armand’s way and succeeded in all of his seemingly impossible ventures. He dedicated his life to family and friends, making sure we were all supported in whatever we did, and that we never felt anything other than love.

Armand sacrificed more than we will ever know, always putting others first, taking the time to listen and offer support to his family and friends. His name means “Soldier,” and he truly was a protector and provided strength and support to all of his loved ones.

Obituary Armand Daniel Begay outdoors

Click on photo for a larger image

Armand enjoying the great outdoors

The warmth, happiness and humor that Armand brought into our lives cannot be overstated. He was funny, outgoing, creative and adventurous. Always getting into nature, going on hikes, jumping into any body of water he could find – lakes, rivers, the ocean. He loved dancing like no one was watching, either at home with a few friends or at the many concerts and festivals he attended. His comedic humor and high energy were contagious. He was the life of the party, and celebrated every day, never letting anything get him down or hinder his spirit.

He will be lovingly remembered by his older brother, Jonathan, his younger sister, Angelique, his extended family in Arizona and Mexico, and the endless list of friends he made across the country.

The world is a little less bright without Armand here with us, but we know heaven has gained an angel, and he will be with us always in our memories and the endless stories we will continue to share forever.

 

