Local water districts confirm no new restrictions in response to regional drought emergency

By SARA HALL

Following a regional water importer declaring a drought emergency last week, local water districts confirmed that Laguna Beach residents will not see any new restrictions at the moment since usage is already reduced.

Regarding potential future calls for cutbacks, it’s a wait and see situation.

On December 13, in preparation for a fourth consecutive dry year, Metropolitan Water District’s board of directors declared a regional drought emergency for all of Southern California and called upon water agencies to immediately reduce their use of all imported supplies.

More specifically, the MWD board extended and expanded an earlier drought declaration, Laguna Beach County Water District Assistant General Manager Christopher Regan clarified in a phone interview on Monday with Stu News Laguna.

On average, MWD imports about half of the water used in Southern California from the Colorado River and from the northern Sierra, via the State Water Project.

“Use varies by community, with some relying almost entirely on imported water, and others using very little. In recent years, these imported supplies have been extraordinarily stressed by prolonged drought, exacerbated by climate change,” MWD officials explained in a press release about the recent drought declaration.

Nearly 7 million people have been under mandatory drought restrictions since June after the MWD board declared a water shortage emergency for State Water Project-dependent areas on April 26. Last week’s action by the MWD board extended and expanded that earlier declaration.

Photo by Sara Hall

Following a regional drought emergency declaration, local water districts confirmed there will not be any new restrictions for the time being

But LB County Water District has been working on reducing usage for some time.

In October 2021, LBCWD declared a “Water Supply Shortage Watch” (Water Watch) asking residents and businesses to voluntarily reduce their water use to help preserve the region’s storage reserves.

In response to the Metropolitan’s declaration in April, LBCWD launched an outreach and education campaign to remind and encourage residents to conserve water.

At the LBCWD commission meeting on May 10, Regan noted that while they have taken “bold steps” to reduce water use, including implementing stage two of their Water Shortage Contingency Plan and urging customers to voluntarily cut back water usage by 20%, more must be done to prepare for the possibility of an extended dry period.

“We weren’t under that earlier emergency,” Regan explained this week, and because there was a statewide call to conserve, the district is down to those reduced usage levels already, so “it doesn’t impact us now.”

Noting years of increasingly severe drought conditions and recent statewide mandates, the LB County Water District’s Board of Directors, at its June 23 meeting, declared a water supply shortage alert. The action implemented mandatory water restrictions to reduce consumption including limited watering days, increased notifications and enforcement to fix leaks.

In July, the district continued to encourage residents to conserve and, so far, the district’s efforts have been working, Regan said.

“We’re seeing that customers are complying,” he said.

September saw a 15% reduction over the same month in 2020, October saw a 17% reduction and in November there was a 14% reduction. Comparing to calendar year 2020, the overall year-to-date shows a 12% reduction.

Looking at a “normal” year (2013-14) in the district prior to the big drought in 2016, usage is down about 25%, Regan added. That’s notable considering that typically after a drought is over customers go back to heavier usage, he explained, but they’ve found that Laguna Beach residents have continued conserving and water-saving practices.

“Basically, they’re heeding the call,” Regan said.

South Coast Water District Public Information Specialist Sheena Johnson shared similar comments with Stu News Laguna in an email on Wednesday.

“This is not a new mandate, but more of a reminder to all agencies that we are still in a serious drought and being forewarned that additional conservation mandates may be placed upon water agencies in the near future if our storage continues to decline or even remains level,” Johnson explained. “No changes to our current water conservation restrictions are necessary at this time.”

At Laguna Beach County Water District, the board will wait until March or April to make decision. Regan, along with other water officials across California, is hoping for rain storms and a heavy snowpack this winter.

“Right now, we’re waiting to see what happens,” Regan said.

Metropolitan and the state will review the snowpack and whether or not that will enough to cover water needs through summer. But, if today is the last day of rain, more reductions may be needed, Regan said.

“It’s still early in the season,” he added, noting that the recent precipitation is a good start.

For the time being, Laguna Beach residents are still being asked to voluntarily cut back 10% to 15% and stick to the required watering schedule and other drought restrictions and water reduction efforts.

“We need to get ahead of this and cut back now so we can keep those supplies in storage,” Regan cautioned.

At the MWD meeting last week, the board warned that the water-saving call could become mandatory if drought conditions persist in the coming months. In a statement from the regional district, officials confirmed that, in April, MWD will consider allocating supplies to all its 26 member agencies, requiring them to cut their use of imported water or face steep additional fees on water purchased from Metropolitan.

“Since this drought began, we have been steadily increasing our call for conservation. If we don’t have an extremely wet winter, we will need to elevate to our highest level – a water supply allocation for all of Southern California. Substantial and immediate conservation now and in the coming months will help lessen the potential severity of such an allocation,” Metropolitan General Manager Adel Hagekhalil said in the prepared statement.

Hagekhalil also acknowledged the availability of Colorado River supplies and stored water is dropping.

Photo by Kelly M Grow/California Department of Water Resources

A drone view on June 8 of Castaic Lake, a reservoir formed by Castaic Dam on Castaic Creek, in northwestern Los Angeles County

Many of California’s reservoirs are at below-average or critically low levels. Lakes Mead and Powell are “dangerously close to levels that would no longer allow water to be released for use by cities and farms” due to the long-term drought in the Colorado River.

“In response, the federal government has called on Colorado River water users to curtail their use in 2023 and 2024 by as much as 4 million acre-feet a year – the total amount used by California in a year,” the MWD statement reads. “And if voluntary cuts cannot be achieved, federal officials have initiated a process to mandate sizable reductions.”

Officials are preparing for additional reductions to Colorado River supplies in 2023 and beyond.

“Conditions on the Colorado River are growing increasingly dire,” said MWD Board Chair Gloria Gray. “We simply cannot continue turning to that source to make up the difference in our limited state supplies. In addition, three years of California drought are drawing down our local storage.”

While taking steps to reduce demands in the immediate-term, Metropolitan Water District is also making “big investments” in sustainable, climate change-resilient local supplies for the entire region, officials explained in the press release.

“The agency is developing what could be one of the largest recycled water facilities in the world – Pure Water Southern California,” the statement notes. “Still, until these projects are complete, conservation is critical during dry periods like now.”

“Some Southern Californians may have felt somewhat protected from these extreme conditions over the past few years,” Gray said. “They shouldn’t anymore. We are all affected.”

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.