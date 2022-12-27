NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 103  |  December 27, 2022

Around the District 122722

Around the District

LBUSD recognizes top personnel

Superintendent Jason Viloria, Ed.D. and Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Michael Conlon announced the LBUSD classified employee and teacher of the year at the annual all-staff holiday open house earlier in December.

Mindy Hawkins, a special education teacher at LBHS was selected as the Teacher of the Year. LBHS Transition Services Coordinator Amy Tingirides was selected as the Classified Employee of the Year. 

In addition, the following individuals were recognized as classified division employee of the year winners:

–Missy Palino, LBHS Receptionist & Counseling Assistant, Clerical and Admin Services

–Alex Garcia, El Morro Elementary Custodian, and John Gonzalez, LBHS Maintenance, Custodial/Maintenance/Nutrition & Security Services 

–Dori Bunting, LBHS Instructional Aide, Paraprofessional and Instructional Assistance 

Filed report assures District is good to go

Local educational agencies, including the Laguna Beach Unified School District, are required to file two reports during a fiscal year (interim reports) on the status of the educational agency’s financial health. The interim reports must include a certification of whether or not the agency will be able to meet its financial obligations: the certifications are classified as positive, qualified, or negative. A positive certification is assigned when the district will meet its financial obligations for the current and two subsequent fiscal years. 

At the December 15 meeting, the board took action to approve a positive certification of the First Interim Financial Report for 2022-2023.

For a look at the First Interim Report, go here.

Grant funds Work-Based Learning Technician

At its regular meeting on December 15, the board also took action to accept the Orange County Department of Education (OCDE)’s K-16 Regional Education Collaboratives Grant award. The grant program will fund a Work-Based Learning Technician that will support the LBUSD Coordinator of Career Education to develop more work-based learning opportunities for students while in high school and as they transfer to post-secondary education, with the goal of becoming career ready and securing a living wage job. 

SchoolPower and California Community Foundation donate largest amounts ever to LBHS

The board took action to accept gifts totaling nearly $85,000 at the recent meeting (Dec. 15) with the largest sums donated to Laguna Beach High School from the California Community Foundation ($47,668.66) and SchoolPower ($34,406.46). 

SchoolPower funds will support athletics tournaments, events and training equipment. California Community Foundation funds will be used to update audio/visual equipment in the high school quad.

 

