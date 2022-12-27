NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

62.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 103  |  December 27, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 122722

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Wonderful weather here during holidays! 

Dennis 5Tidbits saw it with his own two eyes via phone videos of 20-25-ft. waves on the Great Lakes, products of that once in a generation Polar Vortex that directly affected 47 1/2 states in some way, shape, or form. The only places that dodged the bullet were Hawaii, Southern California, Southern Arizona and Southern Florida. Locally, we can’t “buy” a three-foot wave for weeks on end.

On Christmas Day, we were laughin’ here in Lagunaville with clear and very sunny skies with just a few wispy high cirrus clouds with barely a breeze. The temps were super balmy in the mid to upper ‘70s even at water’s edge, while the poor suckers everywhere else can’t even step outside for one minute unless they have at least a dozen survival layers on. You couldn’t pay me enough to live anywhere else except in ZIP Code 92651.

So to finish up my weather terms from D-Z, let’s focus on two: Polar Vortex and Windchill.

A Polar Vortex of this magnitude only happens a few times a century. That’s how rare this kind of an event occurs. Wind chills were as cold as -55 below zero in some parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota. Bad timing too, as this one struck smack dab in the middle of the holiday season. Invasions of cold air hit the middle part of the country at least a few times every winter, but they’re tame in comparison to this one as all the elements joined forces at the same time. 

More on windchill: A reasonably satisfactory solution to that elusive characteristic of weather known as “coldness” was first proposed by a Dr. Paul Siple in 1939. The term “windchill” was used to describe the relative discomfort resulting from combinations of wind and temperature. The method used was not applicable to temperatures above 32 degrees Fahrenheit and high wind speeds caused exaggerated windchill values. 

During the Antarctic winter of 1941, Siple and Passel developed a new formula to determine windchill from experiments made at Little America. Measurements were made of the time required for the freezing of 8.8 ounces of water in a plastic cylinder under a variety of conditions of wind and temperature. They assumed that the rate of heat loss was proportional to the difference in temperature between the cylinder and the temperature of the surrounding air. The results, expressed in kilocalories per square meter, per hour, per degree Celsius, were plotted against wind speed in meters per second. 

The windchill index, or equivalent temperature, is based upon a neutral skin temp of 91 degrees Fahrenheit. With physical exertion, the body heat production rises, perspiration begins and heat is removed from the body by vaporization. The body also loses heat through conduction to cold surfaces with which it is in contact, and in breathing, which results in the loss of heat from the lungs. 

The index, therefore, does not take into account all possible losses of the body. It does, however, give a good measure of the convective cooling which is the major source of body heat loss. What it all boils down to (no pun intended) is what temp it ultimately feels like. The same factor applies at the opposite end of the temp scale known as heat index which measures warmth and the amount of moisture present in the surrounding air. On the cold or the hot side, the bottom line is how does it feel? 

Happy New Year, everyone! 

See y’all next year, ALOHA!

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.