 Volume 14, Issue 103  |  December 27, 2022

Laguna Board of REALTORS 122722

Laguna Board of REALTORS® shares warmth of giving with Laguna Beach Waymakers

Laguna Board of REALTORS® (LBOR) members shared their warmth of giving through donations to the residents of the Laguna Beach Waymakers Youth Shelter for the holidays. Members donated items from their “wish list” such as fun board games, a variety of art supplies, assorted sports balls, cozy stuffed animals, inspirational journals and local eatery gift cards to create holiday gift baskets for each of the youth staying at the home. Little elves were busy wrapping all the gifts to deliver to the kids in time for a very special day. 

Laguna Board of REALTORS gifts

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Board of REALTORS®

Laguna Board of REALTORS® members of the Community Outreach Committee (L-R) Shawna Sundstrom-RTC Mortgage, Hunter Fuentes-Compass and Kendall Clark-Berkshire Hathaway Home Services deliver gifts to Waymakers

Waymakers’ mission is to build safer communities by helping individuals make their way through conflict and crisis to a place of strength and stability. Their vision is a safe community where individuals of all ages reach their highest potential, fostering lasting change and positive impact throughout Orange County. Waymakers offers individuals, families and communities the steadiest, surest, safest pathways to promising outcomes. To clients, Waymakers is the stable home they never had. Their voice when they’re too fragile to speak. Their alternative to the hospitalization as they overcome mental health struggles. Their break away from traumatic environments, stressful situations, substance abuse, self-harm and other destructive behaviors. Their counseling supports at a time of greatest need. Waymakers is their advocate, ally, voice of reason and mentor – the one who walks with them on the razor’s edge. The people of Waymakers are committed to supporting clients on their journeys and fostering lasting change and positive impact throughout Orange County.

For more information on the Laguna Board of REALTORS®, visit www.lagunarealtors.org.

 

