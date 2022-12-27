Revisiting the top stories of 2022 122722

Revisiting the top stories of 2022

By SARA HALL

2022 was an eventful year for Laguna Beach, just in the first six months: Council dealt with state mandates regarding housing, moved forward with the Promenade on Forest Program Plan and approved the city budget; the community reacted to a gallery of controversial quilts; residents were evacuated for two local wildfires; hotel and restaurant projects moved forward; the city made several notable deals, including purchasing the land where the library currently sits and with a local church for a public parking structure; council sent initiatives regarding hotel workers and height, mass/scale and parking directly to the voters to decide; and officials and residents celebrated the city’s 95th anniversary.

Here’s a round-up of some of the top news stories covered by Stu News Laguna over the last year. This is Part 1 in a two-part series.

January

City Council unanimously agreed on January 11 for city staff to study three potential locations for affordable housing projects: Vista Aliso (21544 Wesley Drive); Laguna Beach Unified School District bus depot (2003 Laguna Canyon Road); and parking lot #3 (243 Ocean Ave., behind Bushard’s Pharmacy).

In another housing-related item during the same meeting, council unanimously approved adopting a general plan amendment for the 6th Cycle Housing Element, which covers the city’s 2021-2029 planning period.

• • •

Laguna Beach is one step closer to having in-house ambulance transport services following a unanimous City Council decision on January 25. Councilmembers approved the 2021-22 fiscal year budget for new program operated by the LB Fire Department.

The item also included approval to increase the number of authorized positions to include 12 ambulance operators and one ambulance coordinator, and set their salaries and pay ranges; authorize the city manager to purchase the necessary start-up equipment, three Lucas Chest Compression systems, three Power-PRO XT gurneys and three Stair-PRO Model 6252 from Stryker Medical; and a professional services agreement with Wittman Enterprises, LLC, for billing services associated with the ambulance program for 4.5% of fee revenue collected annually.

• • •

City Council voted 3-2 on January 25 and approved a modified Downtown Specific Plan and related changes to the Local Coastal Program and other city codes and accept the modifications made by the California Coastal Commission. Councilmembers Toni Iseman and George Weiss dissented.

Some concerns were raised about parking requirements that are overly flexible and the possibility of businesses changing use from retail to restaurant.

The Coastal Commission unanimously approved the DSP-related changes to Laguna Beach’s Local Coastal Program on December 15. The changes are primarily aimed at relaxing parking restrictions and allowing more uses. CCC also made some modifications that corrected and clarified ambiguities and ensures consistency with the Coastal Act.

• • •

After only a few days of being displayed at the Community Art Project gallery in the Wells Fargo building on Ocean Avenue, a collection of more than 30 quilts were removed on January 26 following customer complaints about the political messages the art displayed.

Courtesy of Allyson Allen

Some of Allyson Allen’s quilts that were on display

All the quilts were designed and created by Allyson Allen, whose topics addressed pressing social justice issues, including BLM, immigration, gun violence and human trafficking.

The quilts were later relocated to the Neighborhood Congregational Church.

• • •

February

On February 7, the Recreation Committee unanimously supported moving forward with a proposed monarch butterfly garden at Bluebird Park.

Committee members supported the project, a special habitat approximately 500 square feet (in two sections), submitted a local nonprofit, Pollinator Protection Fund.

At the same meeting, the committee also unanimously agreed to move forward with the initial plans for a new baseball-themed play structure at Riddle Field.

• • •

An early morning major wind-impacted brush fire on February 10 near Emerald Bay forced mandatory evacuations for thousands of residents in nearby neighborhoods. Coast Highway also temporarily closed in both directions.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

The Emerald Fire burning on February 10

Fire units from surrounding cities were summoned for additional aid, including additional strike teams. Helicopter air drops also helped battle the blaze.

Authorities ultimately determined that high wind conditions and an unspecified electrical event among the three high voltage power lines caused sparks to be blown into a receptive fuel bed of vegetation, sparking the fire, which burned 154 acres

• • •

City Council considered options on February 15 related to the Laguna Residents First proposed ballot initiative and unanimously decided to send the measure, unaltered, to the voters.

In another vote, a majority of council members supported directing city staff to further study possible alternatives to address some of the concerns the initiative raises.

March

High quality of life and some unique local concerns were heard as part of the resident and business survey results at city council meeting on March 1.

In September, at direction of the council, the city hired Polco and National Research Center to conduct a citywide residential and business survey.

Results from the community survey show that opinions on the overall quality of life, economic health, the arts, natural environment and recreational opportunities, all scored very high. Although there are notable dips in ratings regarding transportation, parking, affordable housing and government performance.

• • •

The California Coastal Commission voted 10-0 on March 9 and approved revised plans for remodeling Pacific Edge Hotel at 647 S. Coast Highway and 610-668 Sleepy Hollow Lane.

Click on photo for a larger image

Rendering by Luxigon/Courtesy of CCC

A rendering of the Pacific Edge Hotel project

It was a de novo hearing, following the CCC’s unanimous October 13 vote to find a “substantial issue” in regards to the appeal of the project. The appeal by UNITE Here Local 11 raised two substantial issues: Lower cost overnight accommodations on-site and parking/transportation.

To address those issues, the applicant, Highgate Hotels, proposed six low-cost rooms on-site to be rented for $130 per night (inclusive of parking and resort fees), every night of the year, explained CCC Senior Planner Zach Rehm. The room fee can be increased each year consistent with the consumer price index.

• • •

The California Coastal Commission on March 9 unanimously approved permits for fuel modification on approximately 10.51 acres of undeveloped land in the Hobo-Aliso Canyon area, adjacent to existing residential development and a mitigation plan to offset direct impacts to very-high value habitat

Commissioners and CCC staff praised the program and commented that it should be used as a model elsewhere.

• • •

Pacific Marine Mammal Center’s CEO, Peter Chang, announced his resignation on March 21 after four years at the nonprofit organization, which has been rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing marine mammals for more than 50 years.

April

City Council voted 4-1 on April 12 and approved purchasing the property where the Laguna Beach Public Library currently sits after more than two hours of discussion, which included about three dozen public speakers, most who praised the library and requested it stay at its current location. Councilmember Peter Blake dissented.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

A majority of councilmembers agreed to move forward with the acquisition of the land from the county for $4.29 million, negotiate a 25-year lease, earmark the funds from the purchase for reinvestment in the library and eliminate a clause proposed in the staff report about investigating other locations.

In a separate vote, council unanimously agreed to continue the 1937 agreement with the Chamber of Commerce to rent a portion of the building at no cost.

• • •

Councilmembers voted 3-1-1 on April 12 to approve the staff recommended land use and parking provisions to be considered for a code amendment and/or ballot measure. Councilmember Toni Iseman dissented and Councilmember George Weiss abstained.

This alternate measure was in addition to the Laguna Residents First PAC ballot initiative and both were aimed at addressing height, mass/scale, and parking.

The action also included an agreement with StuMollrich Communications for the period of four months for ballot advisory services, which was a point of contention during the discussion.

• • •

After being stalled for years due to a definition disagreement with the California Coastal Commission, the City Council unanimously approved the Red Dragon restaurant project at 680 South Coast Highway on April 26. But the conditioned approval included direction on the plans for parking, which will return to council for final review before the restaurant opens.

Several public speakers and local residents agreed that it’s a worthy project, but that the parking plan wasn’t clear and there were concerns about the potential impact on the neighborhood.

May

After more than an hour and a half of discussion on May 4, the Planning Commission half-heartedly approved stairway improvements and a permanent lifeguard tower at Moss Point Beach. The project also includes the removal of one public parking space to provide adequate access for emergency response vehicles.

The commission unanimously supported the stairs and landscape portion of the project, but weren’t wholly convinced on the need or appropriateness of a permanent lifeguard tower at the small and secluded cove. A few neighbors also spoke during public comment, supporting the stair improvements but opposing the permanent structure.

• • •

City Council considered options related to two hotel-focused ballot measure initiatives on May 10 and unanimously decided to send both, unaltered, to the voters for final decision in November.

The two initiatives were titled: “An Ordinance Amending the Laguna Beach Municipal Code to Create a Minimum Wage and Workplace Standards and Protections for Hotel Employees” and “An Ordinance Creating a Hotel Development Overlay Zoning District and Requiring Voter Approval of Hotel Development Projects.”

• • •

After more than two hours of discussion and more than two dozen public speakers on May 10, a split City Council decided to move forward with an agreement with a local church that could lead to a public parking structure being built Downtown.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The city made a deal with Laguna Presbyterian Church that could result in a potential public parking structure being built in Downtown

Council approved a Memorandum of Understanding agreement with the Laguna Presbyterian Church regarding constructing a public parking structure on property owned by the church at 355, 359, 361 and 363 Third Street.

The item also included directing staff to proceed with soliciting proposals for preliminary design and entitlement for the proposed parking structure.

A majority of councilmembers agreed that this was something they wanted to explore further, which is what the MOU is allowing, several commented.

• • •

On May 18 at 9:44 a.m., Laguna Beach Police officers were dispatched to the area of Agate Street Beach in reference to a panga boat landing.

A resident observed a panga boat run ashore and approximately 16 individuals run toward 100 Agate St. Officers immediately detained nine individuals at Agate Street and Ocean Way. The same resident witnessed five individuals get into a parked vehicle at 1300 S. Coast Highway, where officers then detained the five occupants.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents responded and took over the investigation.

• • •

The Coastal Fire started on May 11 and ultimately burned 200 acres, destroyed 20 homes and damaged 11 more in a Laguna Niguel neighborhood neighboring Laguna Beach.

Initial mandatory evacuation orders came for The Ranch, and later voluntary orders were suggested for the Balboa Nyes neighborhood.

On May 24, City Council unanimously approved a non-disclosure agreement and receive confidential information, along with the LB Fire Department chief, as part of the multi-jurisdiction investigation into the cause of the fire.

• • •

June

On June 7, Councilmember Toni Iseman requested that the council agendize a future item to consider selling the former Ti Amo restaurant property at 31727 Coast Highway (purchased by the city for public use, including a possible fire station) turned into a heated discussion. The revenue from the sale could be used for a number of projects needed in South Laguna, she noted.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

A councilmember request to discuss potentially selling the former Ti Amo property led to a heated debate in June

While there was no official vote or action at the meeting, there was general consensus on the dais to wait to consider selling the Ti Amo property when and if they find an alternate site down the road that works better for a fire station.

• • •

City Council unanimously approved the Promenade on Forest Program Plan on June 7. The preliminary plan outlines the process for designing the space, determining programming and uses, and gathering public input. It acts as a guide to develop permanent design concepts for future consideration.

Most of Tuesday’s discussion revolved around designing the area as a uniquely Laguna gathering space, the importance of getting feedback from the community, and the timing of the first public workshop (which a majority of council ultimately agreed should be after Labor Day).

• • •

City Council approved the 2022-23 budget, with some revisions to the 2021-22 adopted budget, during their meeting on June 21.

A few notable items include a new parking services officer, funds to purchase discounted summer bus passes for the Audubon neighborhood, and community and cultural arts grants.

A May 24 discussion about the proposed 2022-23 budget focused on resident-serving projects, the city re-committing $500,000 to purchase the land where South Laguna Community Garden Park is located and creating a housing fund with an ongoing revenue source.

The budget included the city’s new ambulance program, new community development staff positions, increased funding for capital equipment, technology projects, renovations for city playgrounds and beach access and funding to continue the Main Beach Management Plan.

• • •

A large crowd gathered in the late afternoon on June 29 at the Main Beach Cobblestones to honor Laguna’s 95th anniversary.

During the festivities, attendees enjoyed the music of two bands and complimentary ice cream. The event also included a proclamation from the office of Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris recognizing the occasion and wishing the city many more years of prosperity.

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.