A Year in Review for some of the visual arts’ organizations in town

By MARRIE STONE

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

If 2022 proved anything, it’s that the Laguna Beach arts community is as resilient as it is creative. Having labored under COVID restrictions for two years, the town came back in full force this year. Visitors attended our summer Festivals in near pre-pandemic numbers; the public enjoyed in-person classes and programming; and residents showed their support for the arts in some refreshingly vocal ways.

For many, 2022 represented a return to the “new normal.” Curious what that looks like for our community of creatives, Stu News caught up with several arts organizations to hear how this past year went for them. They shared their proud moments and accomplishments, a few of their challenges and what they’re looking forward to in the new year.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The Laguna Art Museum’s “Pyramidion” on display on Main Beach during the Art & Nature Exhibition this past November

Community Art Project (CAP)

Remember: The rules, like streets, can only take you to known places. Underneath the grid is a field – it was always there – where to be lost is never to be wrong, but simply more. – Ocean Vuong

“At CAP this year, we learned something the hard way about leaving known places,” said new CAP board member Sarah Vogel. “In February, we were instructed to remove an award-winning exhibit from the gallery space in the Wells Fargo Bank building on Ocean Avenue where we had been exhibiting art for the community for 20 years. We linked arms in protest and on behalf of Allyson Allen and her quilts of Piece-ful Protest. We may have been lost, but we were not wrong. It turned out that the community agreed with us. We landed on our feet and on firm ground at the Neighborhood Congregational Church thanks to Pastor Rod Echols who responded as though he had been an art curator all along.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Allyson Allen and Rod Echols at the Neighborhood Congregational Church, which exhibited “Pieceful-Protests” earlier this year

“Volunteer docents responded in kind, and we gained a richer perspective of that word ‘Community’ in our organization’s name. A record number of 700+ visitors were drawn by media attention and word of mouth. As Allyson Allen said, ‘Folks just wanted to know what the fuss was all about.’ Visitors were moved by Allyson’s art, at times quietly contemplating her messages about social injustice, often engaging in deep discussions about the need to improve life for all beings. Censorship of art was deemed to be unacceptable by the community.

“Before the close of Allyson’s exhibit, CAP unveiled its latest mural at the corner of Glenneyre and Mermaid Streets: Timothy Robert Smith’s Ripple Effect, a perfect celebration of the vibrant and eclectic community at the heart of Laguna Beach,” Vogel reported.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Timothy Robert Smith and his team install “Ripple Effect” last March

“In April, the theme of celebration continued when then CAP Vice President M. ‘Charlie’ Ferrazzi was honored by the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance with an Art Star of the Year Award for Volunteer of the Year. By summer’s end, CAP remained without a permanent home but not without offers of exhibit space from the community. With the approach of fall, we reorganized the CAP board. Charlie stepped into the President’s role, and CAP welcomed me as a new board member. I had written a letter to Wells Fargo in the wake of the Piece-ful Protest exhibit to remind us that ‘art is a response to the world around us and should be a mirror, a bullhorn, a prayer.’ I took on several docent shifts for Piece-ful Protest at the NCC, and said yes to our invitation to help expand our community arts mission.

“As if on cue, Rick Conkey, founder of the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center – a tireless exemplar for the arts who is unafraid of art that provokes change – offered CAP gallery space for our final exhibit of the year, Natural Flow, which ran from November to December in conjunction with the Museum’s Art + Nature program. Opening and closing receptions during First Thursdays Art Walk drew hundreds of patrons.

“If, as Toni Morrison said, ‘Art is a response to chaos,’ CAP has continued to thrive in answer. Look for us in the new year in Gallery Q at the Susi Q Center and Laguna Beach City Hall. We look forward to being more.”

For more information about CAP, visit their website here.

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA)

LPAPA celebrated their first Gallery anniversary on August 19, 2022. “On August 19, 2021, through the support of our members, supporters, donors, patrons, and collectors, LPAPA reached a milestone in its 25+ year history with the opening of its first independent gallery in Laguna Beach,” said Executive Director Rosemary Swimm. “With the opening of the Gallery, we have committed to ourselves and to our artists the presentation of a new showcase/exhibition every month. The majority of shows/exhibitions are juried, so when an artist enters and is accepted, it becomes a badge of honor to know that the jurors believed in that artist’s work.”

The gallery space also allows LPAPA to present unique workshops and showcase exhibitions for some of the country’s best artists. “This year we presented two such special exhibitions – Kathleen Dunphy in June and Jove Wang in November,” said Swimm. “Both artists are nationally recognized LPAPA members and presented sold out workshops and extraordinary exhibitions that were created expressly for their LPAPA showcase.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Kathleen Dunphy presented her exhibition, “Outside Insights,” on display at the LPAPA Gallery last June

In addition to LPAPA’s showcases and exhibitions, the organization has continued to build on their rich traditional of educational programming. “Our Plein Air Project that supports the arts and art education in schools from the younger generation (grade school) to the next generation (LCAD) to the now generation (adults) continues to grow strong with the participation of students in our yearly invitational to our Plein Talks with the artists and experts,” said Swimm. “Our relationship with Laguna Outreach for Community Arts (LOCA), now in its fifth year, continues to present grant-based workshops and ‘Paint Alongs’ with LPAPA’s artists.”

LPAPA has also continued its collaboration with the Laguna Art Museum (LAM). Their annual Art & Nature Celebration was a great success with over 25 artists capturing the beauty of nature that surrounds us by painting in and around Heisler Park on November 3rd.

The organization also celebrated World Arts Day on April 15. LPAPA hosted art experiences throughout the day to recognize and celebrate our Laguna Beach community of artists, arts organizations, art educations, art businesses, galleries and all members of our community who participate and support the arts in Laguna Beach. Three separate paint outs were conducted in Treasure Island, Main Beach and Heisler Park.

“Of course, LPAPA’s highlights wouldn’t be complete if we didn’t include our Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational,” said Swimm. “This event is recognized as one of the premiere Plein Air events in the country. This year, the Laguna community helped LPAPA welcome 31 artists to town as they spent their days capturing Laguna and the surrounding areas beauty. The generous community every year opens their homes to some of our visiting artists. This year there were 17 artists welcomed into their homes. Each day there was a plein air experience to be enjoyed from the artists painting around town to the Kid’s Paint Out, the Nocturne Paint Out, the LCAD Next Generation Paint Out and the Plein Talks by our panel of artists and this year’s Plein Air expert, Jean Stern, all culminating in the spectacular Gala held at the Festival of Arts.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LPAPA

LPAPA’s Signature Artists at the 2022 Invitational

As the organization looks ahead to 2023, LPAPA is excited to announce a collaboration with LAM in June. A Special Kleitsch Signature Showcase Exhibition will be held at the LPAPA gallery June 1 - September 25 with a panel discussion at LAM. Each of LPAPA’s invited artists will be interpreting – in their own unique style – a Kleitsch original. Kleitsch’s work will be on display at LAM and the reinterpreted LPAPA works will be on display at the LPAPA gallery.

LPAPA will also celebrate the 25th Silver Anniversary of the Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational October 7 - 15, 2023. For more information on all these events, follow on their website here.

LCAD Gallery

“Our biggest accomplishment this last year was navigating through COVID and the limits and lockdowns of 2020-2021,” said Bryan Heggie, LCAD Gallery manager. “I feel like we have finally come out the other side this year. Throughout the pandemic restrictions, we continued to create exhibitions and pivoted to virtual and alternative ways to showcase the exhibitions. I witnessed a real leap and watched many museums and galleries pivot to virtual and alternative exhibitions.”

Among LCAD’s many remarkable shows, one standout exhibition was Syd Mead’s “Visual Futurist” exhibition. “Personally, I felt that Mead’s future has caught up with us. We’re entering a technology shift and growth period, and Mead represented a forward-looking vision, incorporating electric vehicles and robotics.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LCAD

Work by Syd Mead, the “Visual Futurist,” was on display at the LCAD Gallery last February

The LCAD Gallery creates nearly a dozen exhibitions annually, along with LCAD student collaborations and hosting local community arts groups and events. This coming year the Gallery will host the 48th annual Color It Orange exhibition of Orange County high schools’ emerging talent in the arts.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Tom Lamb

Recent LCAD alumni gather at the gallery to showcase their designs last month

Also coming in 2023 is “Peepshow,” a fascinating look at Susan Tibbles’ assemblage art. The Gallery will exhibit works from Tibbles’ L.A. Times Opinion Collection for LCAD’s illustration major showcase.

For more information on the Gallery and its upcoming exhibitions, click here.

LOCA Arts Education

This year offered LOCA the opportunity to return to the many in-person classes, talks and community programs which make their organization renowned in town. In 2022, LOCA offered five different outreach programs, including TLC at Bluebird Park, Evenstart at the Boys and Girls Club, Waymakers Youth Shelter, Glennwood House and Artful Afternoons at the library.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LOCA

Residents of the Glennwood House show their LOCA-inspired creations

LOCA serves 200 children in an after-school program at Bluebird Park. “We’re learning about science through art,” said teacher Reem Khalil. “We discussed how rainbows are formed, and what time of day twilight is. It adds meaning for the kids and magic happens as a result.”

Evenstart at the Boys and Girls Club is presented once or twice each month. “We are building skills, but also encouraging kids to build confidence through personal expression,” said Colleen Corbett.

LOCA offers three or four workshops each month at Waymakers Youth Shelter, serving 100 youth annually. Elizabeth McGhee and Allison Keefe teach snowflake designs, paper bead wearable necklaces and bracelets, zentagle drawing, drawing symbols, nighttime garden collages and portraits. “The portraits are among my favorite classes to teach,” said Keefe. “The results are so personal to each student.”

LOCA teachers Carla Meberg, Valerie Gorrell, Vinita Voogd, Allison Keefe, Lisa Mansour, Elizabeth McGhee, September McGee and others offer a few workshops each month at Glennwood House, teaching special needs adult residents. “The residents call us the ‘LOCA Ladies’ and they are so excited and welcoming when we come,” said Gorrell. “I feel it’s a very special place to teach.”

Artful Afternoons at Laguna Beach Library serve 50 young children. LOCA volunteers read a book out loud and guide the group in an art project based on the book. Themes included owls, pumpkins, turkey collage, harvest wreath in printmaking. “We had full attendance each time, and the children were very engaged,” said Sherry Bullard.

In addition to their outreach programs, LOCA offers Art Escapes to the public twice a month for a total of 18 workshops. Roughly 180 people attend annually. Workshops included watercolor portraits with Sandra Jones Campbell, paper making and molding with Mada Leach, iPhone photo editing with Mary Gulino, card making with Joy Vansell, Shibori fabric dyeing with Reem Khalil, and Laguna Landscapes in collaboration with LPAPA taught by Michael Obermeyer, Anthony Salvo, Wendy Wirth and more.

LOCA also offers regular online Art Escapes and in-person Art Talks, as well as community events like Arbor Day at Bluebird Park, Hospitality Night, the Patriots Day Parade and an Instagram Challenge.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LOCA

Ruben Flores demonstrated holiday wreath making using garden cuttings at the Laguna Nursery

To learn more about LOCA or get involved, click here.

The Festival of Arts

In 1932, the Festival of Arts opened its doors for the first time as two dozen artists hung their paintings on fences, trees, and buildings along Laguna’s main street, hoping to lure tourists to the first-ever Festival of Arts. This past summer, the world-renowned Festival of Arts opened its doors to celebrate the nonprofit’s 90th anniversary, welcoming over 200,000 patrons to enjoy one of the nation’s top fine art festivals.

“2022 was all about a return to pre-pandemic “normalcy,” celebration and community. The Festival is now in a better financial condition and well positioned for future challenges. This was made possible by the generous support of our patrons, members, volunteers, and the community,” said David Perry, Festival of Arts president.

In 2021, the Festival was unable to award scholarships to high school seniors. This year, five students were awarded first-year scholarships of $20,000 each for a total of $100,000.

The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show welcomed back live music performances every day, hands-on art activities, 120 established and emerging Orange County artists (including sixteen first-time exhibitors), local students’ artwork, and a wide variety of special events – debuting a full calendar of activities for the first time since the COVID19 pandemic. The celebratory ambiance could be felt throughout the grounds nightly as patrons and artists browsed and enjoyed the beautiful open-air gallery. Patrons enjoyed playing the “Where in the World is Woolley” scavenger hunt, and the return of the popular Festival Runway Recycled Fashion Show.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Pat Rogers

Festival of Arts Runway Fashion Show 2022 happened last August

On August 13th, the Festival of Arts celebrated with a 90th Birthday Bash in partnership with the City of Laguna Beach. It was an exciting day of festive games, art activities, live music, giveaways, a concert with Lee Rocker and a surprise flash mob. During the event, artists Dan Miller and Jacobus Baas, who had exhibited with the Festival for 50 years, were recognized for this outstanding achievement. “A stand-out was when the City of Laguna Beach and the County of Orange honored us with proclamations at the 90th Birthday Bash. The 90th anniversary took on a special meaning of resiliency, community pride, and artistic endeavor,” said Marketing and PR Director Sharbie Higuchi.

“We’re proud to be a part of Laguna’s vibrant arts community and incredibly grateful to the artists, volunteers, city leaders, and the entire community of Laguna Beach who have helped the Festival evolve and thrive over the past nine decades,” Higuchi said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of FOA

Festival of Arts Junior Art Exhibitors

On Saturday, August 27th, nearly 2,200 people attended the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters’ end-of-summer fundraiser, the Wonderful World Soirée. It was a jam-packed night of fine art, living pictures, strolling entertainment, giveaways, and more. Legendary Priscilla Presley hosted the evening, and 10-time Grammy winner Arturo Sandoval performed an intimate concert on the Festival’s green. Also in attendance was Joe Mantegna (“Criminal Minds”) and Mathew Knowles (Beyoncé’s father). The event grossed nearly $240,000.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeff Rovner

“Criminal Minds” star Joe Mantegna and actor Michael Tucci attended the Pageant together for the first time in 1983 and again this year

The Festival also had a full calendar of off-site exhibits that featured works by Festival artists and from the Festival’s Permanent Art Collection as well as historic memorabilia from the archives. Exhibits were featured at foaSouth, The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel and even virtually. The organization acquired four new pieces from artists Molly Hutchings, Chris Bliss, Ray Brown and Carolyn Machado to add to the Festival’s collection. There are now over one thousand diverse and eclectic pieces in the collection.

The Festival of Arts renovated grounds have become a very popular “off season” venue for community organizations to sublease for special events. Use is at an all-time high and the grounds are nearly fully booked during popular rental months.

There is a full calendar of events planned for 2023, including an extensive exhibit at John Wayne Airport of the Festival’s Permanent Art Collection, the return of Pageant of the Monsters and much more.

Stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show visit www.foapom.com or follow @FestivalPageant on social media. To support the Festival of Arts, please visit www.foapom.com/supportnow.

Gallery Q

The Gallery Q inside the Susi Q Community Center enjoyed a robust year. Finance Manager Judy Baker reported on some of the Gallery’s biggest accomplishments and notable exhibitions in 2022. “The Art and Nature exhibit was our largest show to date with over 75 pieces of art on display,” Baker said. “Our most popular mediums shown this year were photography and jewelry.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Bill Atkins

The Gallery Q Art & Nature exhibition (located inside the Susi Q Community Center) ran through December 14

With new audio-visual equipment throughout, Gallery Q showed wide-screen photos of the artists’ work during opening night. Local artists, whose galleries were closed due to COVID, welcomed the opportunity to exhibit at Gallery Q, once again mixing with fellow artists in sharing their work with the public.

“We’re proud to offer a comfortable yet state-of-the-art facility for our exhibitions,” said Baker. “We’re continuing to improve the quality of our art receptions, joining with professional musicians and offering delightful hors de ‘oeuvres with fine wine to accompany our amazing art.”

As a branch of a nonprofit organization, Gallery Q does not charge a commission on sales and charges only a nominal entry fee. The Gallery is made affordable to all artists by generous donations from the community. “Some regular visitors purchase numerous art pieces to enhance their personal collections,” said Baker. “Others have purchased art during the holiday season for their homes, family and friends.”

Some of their most intriguing art this year? “An instructor on travel destinations exhibits her fabric art at Gallery Q,” said Baker. “Her clothes represent some of the most exotic places in the world. And local artist Ellen Rose sold her abstract artwork of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for a Gallery Q record price.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Marrie Stone

Wanda Matjas’ “Jungle Vest”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jo Ann Ekblad

Artist Ellen Rose with her paper bag ladies

For more information on Gallery Q and its upcoming exhibitions, click here.

As we close out the year, I’m reflecting on my gratitude for living in a town committed to the arts and surrounding myself with creative intellectuals who value artistic expression and using art as a vehicle for change. I look forward to what lies ahead in 2023 and can’t wait to see what each of these vibrant organizations bring.

