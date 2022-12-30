NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

56.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 104  |  December 30, 2022

Laguna Beach Live! announces Jazz Wednesdays FP 123022

Laguna Beach Live! announces Jazz Wednesdays Winter Season 2023

Laguna Live! has announced Jazz Wednesdays Winter 2023 will return to [seven degrees] 891 Laguna Canyon Road. 

laguna beach bijon

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Laguna Beach Live!

Bijon Watson opens the season on February 8, 2023

The season tops and tails with two 2023 Grammy-nominated artists.  Laguna Live!’s friend and favorite, acclaimed trumpeter, Bijon Watson, will open the season on February 8, 2023 with an All-Star Band Jazz tribute to a pop legend.

Watson’s career as a musician and educator spans more than 25 years and has taken him around the globe to perform for audiences worldwide. He attended the New England Conservatory of Music Preparatory School and the University of Southern California. Watson’s love for big band and Latin jazz inspired him to become a student of the great bands of the past and present, and he has become a sought-after and in-demand lead trumpet player.

laguna beach barrett

Click on photo for a larger image

Dan Barrett and his Old Fashioned Jazz Band performs on February 22, 2023

On February 22, 2023, Laguna Live! celebrates Mardi Gras New Orleans Style, with Dan Barrett’s Old Fashioned Jazz Band. In his early years, Barrett honed his chops by playing at the many Sunday afternoon jazz society meetings that were held around Los Angeles. He has since become a leading voice of traditional jazz and swing on both trombone and cornet; is a respected arranger for big bands and small groups and is sought after as a clinician and jazz educator, both in the U.S. and Europe.

laguna beach kleber

Click on photo for a larger image

On March 8, 2023, Kleber Jorge and his Rio Life Quartet performs

On March 8, 2023, they welcome Brazilian guitarist/vocalist Kleber Jorge who will heat up the season with his Rio Life quartet. Jorge’s music is a mix of the styles he grew up listening to when he was a teenager in the mid ’70s in Rio de Janeiro, where he was born. Among the musicians that have inspired him are Antonio Carlos Jobim, Djavan, Emilio Santiago, George Benson, Al Jarreau and Stevie Wonder. 

laguna beach guerrero

Click on photo for a larger image

Tony Guerrero and vocalist Rachel Avalon perform on March 22, 2023

The winter season closes on March 22, 2023 with the ever-popular Tony Guerrero, who will be joined by vocalist Rachel Avalon for some good old straight ahead jazz standards. Since his first solo release in 1988, Guerrero has established himself in a variety of areas. His work as a contemporary jazz flugelhornist, trumpeter, composer and producer has garnered him both critical success and a worldwide audience. He has toured the U.S. and much of the world as a headliner in major jazz festivals, concert halls, and clubs and has enjoyed commercial radio success not only with his own releases but with music he has written for other artists. 

Avalon is a classically and jazz-trained musician with a decade of live performance experience, ranging from choral works to vocal jazz to foreign language and multi-cultural music to pop and folk covers. 

​Concerts are from 6-8 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m. for social hour and bar. Pre-purchase lite bites by [seven degrees] are available up to a week before each concert.

Tickets are $37.50 each; $150 for the full season and available at www.lagunalive.org, or by calling 949.715.9713.

[seven degrees] is located at 891 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.