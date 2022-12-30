NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 104  |  December 30, 2022

Letters to the Editor 123022

We all need to do a better job saving our ocean

I was paddleboarding today (Wednesday) off of Fisherman’s Cove when I noticed a large, bright orange object on the beach being pushed around by the waves. There were several people walking and lounging on the beach. Surely, I thought, one of these people would see it and dispose of it in a trash bin. 

After watching no less than five people walk directly past the object without a care in the world, I decided to take action. I landed my paddleboard at Fisherman’s Cove and retrieved the object which turned out to be a construction cone lying on its side. The cone had very nearly been washed out to sea by a large set that had come in just before I picked it up.

I recently read about a deceased whale that had over 60 pounds of plastic in its stomach. It would be nice if people could be more respectful of the ocean and do their part by picking up trash on the beach. 

The seals, sea lions, dolphins and whales would appreciate it.

Eric Praske

Laguna Beach

 

